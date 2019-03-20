You've been there before: You're scrolling through your Instagram feed when you see your favorite celeb post about their favorite new product — a face serum, vitamins that will make your skin brighter, or a specialty food service. You can't help but want to be like the stars, but are the products worth it? In Elite Daily's new series, I Tried, we put it all to the test. We're trying those products as well as celebrities' health and wellness tips, recipes, and life hacks. We'll do the leg work and tell you what living like your fave star is really like.

If you’ve scrolled through Instagram at all recently (ha!) then you’ve probably noticed that a ton of celebrities, social media influencers, and health bloggers are all suddenly obsessed with the magical benefits of celery juice. Kim Kardashian drinks it. So does Pharrell. And Jenna Dewan. The list goes on. I mean, this stuff is legit everywhere, and it’s being hailed as the savior of everything from bloating and skin problems to gut issues and chronic illness. Not gonna lie, I've been feeling pretty bloated and run-down lately. So I tried drinking celery juice like Jenna Dewan, who said she turns to the stuff for it's "anti-inflammation, healthy gut, and immune boost goodness."

Kim Kardashian tried drinking celery juice back in January to help heal her psoriasis, a skin condition she's been dealing with since 2011. "Celery juice," she wrote on her Instagram Story next to a glass of the green juice. "Pretty gross but saw that the @medicalmedium says it helps psoriasis soooo."‌

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Stories

And Miranda Kerr apparently downed it every morning for six straight months in order to enhance her energy levels and digestive system.

First, I needed to know what the deal was with everyone suddenly downing this seemingly magic elixir. Apparently, the whole celery juice trend was started by a man named Anthony William, who is known by those in-the-know as the "Medical Medium." Because every celeb-driven movement needs a guru with a catchy nickname, am I right?

Anyhow, William — who is not a licensed healthcare professional or doctor, but who is a New York Times bestselling author — claims that benefits of drinking 16 ounces of pure celery juice on an empty stomach every day are basically endless. According to his research, the stuff is a miracle tonic that can reportedly calm inflammation, heal auto-immune conditions, fight infection, lower cholesterol, banish skin conditions, and heal digestive issues.

But experts don't necessarily agree, with some experts saying there's not much science to back up William's findings. "There’s nothing remarkable about celery juice," registered dietitian Abby Langer told the New York Post back in January. "There is no one food that will cure your cancer, inflammatory disease, or other ailment," Ashley Koff, another registered dietitian, explained to The Atlantic in November 2018. "So don’t believe the hype you see and hear on Instagram."

And you will see tons of anecdotal hype on the 'Gram. Just search the hashtag #celeryjuice and scroll through the thousands of posts. You'll find a seemingly endless number of devotees touting the juice's apparent benefits.

So, real deal or not, I decided to give this stuff a whirl and start each morning off with a 16-ounce glass of celery juice for a week .

I'm a whiz in the kitchen, so making this stuff was a total snap. Just kidding. I don't even own a juicer, and I'm actually a mess in the kitchen. So I decided to order my celery juice from a local spot called Satya Juice instead.

Did I love the taste? Not really. It tasted like celery and maybe a little like grass, just a little saltier and without any of the satisfying crunch. It wasn't the worst thing I've ever tasted, but it wasn't a Shamrock Shake either, you know what I'm saying? When I finally got the 16 ounces down — and it definitely took awhile — I did feel a little healthier. But that may have just been the placebo effect of knowing I had guzzled a whole bunch of greens on an empty stomach when all I really wanted was a Caramel Cloud Macchiato.

After a week of getting my celery juice on, I'm sad to report that I didn't turn into a sleek, otherworldly goddess with glowing skin, zero inflammation, and a happy buzz of energy. In fact, I didn't really see any of the mystical benefits everybody was talking about on the 'Gram.

I still needed my caffeine fix every morning to get through the day, and I didn't feel any less sluggish or less bloated — all of which was a huge bummer.

I did feel kinda cool carrying the trendy juice bottle around, though, so at least there's that. But for now, at least, the closest I plan to come to drinking celery again is when I use a stalk of it to stir up my Bloody Mary.

I can count on one of those babies to give me a happy buzz every time.