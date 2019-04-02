It's no secret that all the Kardashians love beauty, but they each take a different approach to expressing their passion. Kylie and Kim have their own makeup companies, Kendall models in high-end beauty campaigns, and Khloé serves her best beauty looks daily on the 'Gram. Kourtney, however, has devoted an entire section of her new website Poosh's Life & Style division to all things beauty. To be totally transparent, I've been scrolling through the site since the second it launched, and in hopes of piquing your interest, I've rounded up some of the best beauty tips from Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh that I've come across so far.

You won't see an over-lined, Kylie-like lip look or a Kim-esque, uber-contoured cheekbone on the site, but what Kourtney's natural makeup look lacks in dramatics, it makes up for in good-for-you ingredients and ample skincare. A girl after my own heart, although, I do go pretty heavy-handed with my contour.

When Kardashian first started teasing Poosh last month, I was already pumped for the beauty content, as I'd been keeping up with her mission to advocate for cosmetics reforms, from lobbying on Capitol Hill to educating her followers on healthy and safe ingredients. She's sung the praises of the Skin Deep App, created by Environmental Working Group to assess product toxicity, but believes the matter of determining product safety shouldn't be the responsibility of the consumer: “We shouldn’t have to figure out what’s safe to buy and what’s not," she told Vogue in an exclusive interview, and TBH, she's got a point.

Clean Beauty Faves

Elta MD UV Replenish Broad-Spectrum SPF 44 $32 Dermstore Buy Now

LashFood Conditioning Drama Mascara $20 Ulta Buy Now

I know clean beauty is really Kourt's bread and butter, so I was most excited to learn which products she swears by. In addition to plugging her fave Skin Deep app for assessing product toxicity, there's a piece on the clean beauty products she uses daily, one of which is the Elta MD UV Replenish Broad-Spectrum SPF 44 ($32, dermstore.com). There's also a piece on the best clean mascaras, like the LashFood Conditioning Drama Mascara ($20, ulta.com), as well as one on the best non-toxic sunscreens, in which her Elta MD pick gets its second shoutout.

Ingredients To Love

C.E.O Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil $80 Sunday Riley Buy Now

Tata Harper Retinoic Nutrient Face Oil $48 Sephora Buy Now

Biossance Squalane + Tea Tree Balancing Oil $49 Sephora Buy Now

With so many people purchasing products based on packaging and not ingredients, I was happy to see Kardashian devote some articles to breaking down the deets on what's in great products. In an article on turmeric, she dishes on the plant's mind and body benefits, and recommends products like the Sunday Riley C.E.O Glow Vitamin C and Turmeric Face Oil ($80, sundayriley.com). Another ingredient-focused piece is a deep dive into retinol's anti-aging properties, in which she recommends the Tata Harper Retinoic Nutrient Face Oil ($48, sephora.com). There's also a piece on determining the best oils for your skin, in which cult-favorite Biossance Squalane + Tea Tree Balancing Oil ($49, sephora.com) is recommended for acne-prone skin types.

Haircare

Ouai Wave Spray $26 Sephora Buy Now

The Kardashians are famous for their thick, dark hair, and I'm desperate for absolutely any haircare secrets they'll share, TBH. So far, the site has instructions for a DIY avocado hair mask (I'll be trying this out ASAP) which promises "smoother, shinier locks," and was formulated by none other than Kardashian hair god Andrew Fitzsimons. There's also a tutorial from hairstylist and Ouai founder Jen Atkin on glossy waves, for which the Ouai Wave Spray ($26, sephora.com) is a must, naturally. Finally, Kardashian recommends apple cider vinegar amongst other things in a post on all-natural secrets to achieving healthy, shiny strands.

Makeup Tips

Lip Pencil in "Stripdown" $18 MAC Cosmetics Buy Now

The only real makeup-based piece that doesn't focus primarily on skincare is a feature on how to fake fuller-looking lips (if that's something you want to do) with step-by-step instructions from makeup artist to Beyoncé and Ariana Grande, Rokael Lizama. To get the look, Lizama recommends an old-school Kylie classic, the MAC Cosmetics Lip Pencil in "Stripdown" ($18, maccosmetics.com). There are also a number of makeup-related DIYs, including a natural lip scrub (to prep your pout before that lip look, of course) and a gentle yet effective natural makeup remover.

Skincare Secrets

Caudalie Resveratrol Lift Hyaluronic Acid Eye Lifting Balm $62 Sephora Buy Now

Peach & Lily Power Calm Hydrating Cleanser $28 Ulta Buy Now

More skincare, because that's what the people are here for, right? Just me? Definitely not just me. In a guide to French pharmacy faves, Kardashian recommends products like the Caudalie Resveratrol Lift Hyaluronic Acid Eye Lifting Balm ($62, sephora.com). In a Pick Of The Week (can't wait for more of these quick-hitters!), she raves about the K-beauty fave Peach & Lily Power Calm Hydrating Cleanser ($28, ulta.com) and cites it as "both gentle enough for sensitive skin yet effective enough for a serious pore cleansing." In a piece on maintaining healthy skin while traveling, Kourt recommends keeping in mind your environment, prioritizing sanitation, and treating yourself to in-flight cleansing sessions.

Treatments

I appreciated the fact that Kourt dished on some facials and treatments, since pretending the magic is all in a moisturizer is a little hard to believe. Amongst the faves she explores are the bloody vampire facial and a Dr. Diamond Insta-Facial with microneedling, and I can't wait to see what else she tries.

Considering today is Poosh's official launch day, I can't believe how much information is already on the site. Of course, before hopping right into any beauty trend, treatment, or DIY, you should heavily research it to ensure it's safe for you, specifically. Here's hoping Kardashian fans reap the benefits of Kourt's knowledge of clean beauty, and maybe even put a few of her favorite facials and DIYs to the test.