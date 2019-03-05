When Kourtney Kardashian broke Instagram yesterday with the world's most tasteful nude and an announcement about a huge new project coming soon, I was beyond shook, to say the least. Let's just say I pooshed virtually everything else aside and deep-stalked Kourt to figure out exactly what was coming. Now that I feel like I ~sort of~ know the "what," I'm moving on to trying to predict the "when," as in when does Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh come out? Let's discuss.

I know that lately, a lot of Kardashian news has revolved around the whole Tristan/Khloé/Jordan situation (for lack of a better word), and I'm loving that Kourt chose to drop her new project mid-chaos just to keep us on our toes. It's time to get our heads back in the business game! And while sisters Kim and Kylie have gone the route of their own cosmetics companies, it appears Kourt has decided to showcase her beauty and wellness knowledge with a different approach.

While the Poosh Instagram account and actual Poosh website give little more info than a puzzle-pieced photo of Kourt serving nude lewks and the hashtag #pooshtheboundaries, the United States Patent and Trademark Office website clarifies things a bit further. Elite Daily verified two trademarks listed for "Poosh," including one filed in January 2019 that says Poosh is "providing a website featuring non-downloadable publications in the nature of articles and blog posts in the fields of entertainment, exercise, fitness, health, wellness, fashion, interior decoration, nutrition, travel, parenting, and leisure." The other basically piggybacks onto this and says Poosh will also be a an online shop "featuring a wide variety of consumer goods and services of others," so yeah. It's a big, beautiful lifestyle site, and it's even got a double-O lifestyle site name. Gwyneth has Goop, Kourtney has Poosh. Same same, but different. TBH, though, surprised she picked something without a K.

I guess she's pooshing the K aside, if you know what I mean:

It's safe to say she has our attention, but for how long? When will Poosh go live? TBH, there isn't a hard date confirmed just yet. The Instagram says "coming soon," and the Poosh site allows those of us eagerly awaiting launch day to sign up for an E-mail list to be notified when the site is up and running.

I wonder if the Poosh launch will be timed with the airing of Season 16 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians? People were bold enough to think the Tristan/Jordan drama was all a promotional tactic for the show (Which, hi, I don't think so!), but maybe this was the promo tactic we were all waiting for. I'm definitely tuning in to see if Poosh is discussed during the first episode.

Like, are we going to see a BTS look at this photoshoot? I'm not not curious, you know?

Everyone on the Internet asking questions about Poosh like:

And Kourt being all mysterious and not letting us know when it launches like:

Sigh. I hate being out of the loop! But you win again, Kourtney, because now I'm eagerly awaiting the arrival of Poosh, whatvever it may be, and whenever it comes.