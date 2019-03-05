Kourtney Kardashian is coming for Gwyneth Paltrow's throne!! Maybe. We'll find out soon. Kardashian recently revealed her upcoming business venture, Poosh. Yes, that is a real name of a real business Kardashian is hoping will make her real money. And Kourtney Kardashian's nude photo promoting Poosh's impending arrival has people on social media talking. Mission accomplished, I guess?

Poosh is reportedly going to be a lifestyle site, which for Kardashian, seems like it would be a perfect fit, given the interest she has shown in eating clean and keeping harsh chemicals away from her children over the years. Of course, all of the Kardashians have expressed interest in the same things, but it's really been Kourtney's thing. (She even spoke in front of Congress in 2018 advocating for a bill that would update cosmetics laws.) Kim and Kylie have their makeup lines, Khloé has her Good American fitness brand, and Kendall has her modeling career, so now, it looks like Kourtney has figured out what she wants her own personal business venture to look like.

So far, the only Poosh content available are social media accounts (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Pinterest) and a website that only features a sign-up page. The sign-up page doesn't have any information about the site. All it says on the homepage is "Be the first to know. Sign up below," prompting interested users to sign up with their emails. Clearly, whatever Poosh is, will be announced via email to those who sign up for Poosh alerts.

Kardashian debuted her nude photo teasing the arrival of Poosh on Monday, March 4.

The photo — which is simply captioned "C O M I N G. S O O N. @poosh" — shows a fresh-faced Kardashian sitting naked on a bathroom counter, her laptop and cup of tea cleverly placed to cover her nipples. Her hair is wrapped in a towel, and she's surrounded by what appears to be hair and/or skin products on the shelves next to her. She's sitting in front of a mirror in this bathroom, and when you zoom in on the picture, you can see what might be a glimpse into the Poosh homepage in the reflection of Kardashian's laptop.

The photo seen in the reflection is the same one Kardashian posted to her Instagram on Oct. 17. The Poosh website header is right above it. That's right, I did some sleuthing!

If you're sitting here wondering, "What the f*ck is a poosh?" Same! Apparently, Poosh is the nickname Kardashian calls her daughter, Penelope. So that's cute. It also takes a page from Goop and Google's books by having the double o's in the name.

According to a New York Times Magazine 2018 profile of Gwyneth Paltrow, the name for Goop was inspired by the success of Google's name. Paltrow took her initials and threw in the Google-like double o's, and thus, Goop was born. Now, Kardashian has seemingly capitalized on her daughter's nickname since it also has those double o's. *Miranda Priestly voice* Double o's? For a lifestyle brand? Groundbreaking.

Anyways, it's good to see Kardashian releasing her own personal business venture. We all remember that blow-up fight Kim and Kourtney had in the 2018 season premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians during which Kim railed Kourtney for not having her own business to care about. So take that, Kimberly!! Poosh is coming!! Whatever it is!!