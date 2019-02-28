The devil works hard, but E!'s publicity team works harder. Amidst the public scrutiny of Khloé Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson reportedly cheating with Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods, a new promo for the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians has dropped. Reality shows typically depict events that happened months before real time, and seeing that the Kardashians' lives are super susceptible to change, this delayed filming schedule can be a bit of a drag. However, this new Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 16 promo hints that fans will see Khloé and the rest of the family in distress when the cheating news reaches them.

In case you've been living under a rock, the Kardashian empire took a hit earlier this month when claims emerged that Jordyn Woods was reportedly seen making out with Khloé's NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson at a party on Feb. 17. TMZ reported that Khloé called it quits with Thompson when she found out, mirroring the scenario of him cheating on her with multiple women right before Khloé, 34, gave birth to their daughter in April 2018. Meanwhile, sources claim Woods was seen moving out of Kylie Jenner's home after the scandal and is slated for a seemingly tell-all appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk on March 1.

Normally, fans would have to wait months before seeing this drama play out on TV from the Kardashians' eyes. While KUWTK's latest preview alludes to events from some time ago, its final scene definitely implies that the ongoing saga will be featured onscreen soon. According to Us Weekly, E!'s cameras are still rolling on the family, but it's unclear what footage will make a final cut.

So, what can we take away from the Season 16 teaser?

The clip opens with a remark that feels fitting for Khloé's current situation. "It's really hard to regain trust," she tells someone. "Your one stupid weekend, you just demolish a relationship."

Oof. If that wasn't said in reference to Woods and Thompson, Khloé definitely had a scary premonition of what comes her way.

The scenes also throw some shade at what happens when people cross the Kardashians. Kim Kardashian discusses having to ward off "negative people" before telling her husband Kanye West that she's "not going to be nice." While Kourtney Kardashian clashes with Kendall Jenner for being uptight, sister feuds are put aside when the California wildfires force several of them to evacuate their homes.

The spotlight seems to turn back on Jordyn and Tristan's rumored hookup when a slightly shaky camera narrows in on a weepy, shaken-looking Khloé. On the phone with mom Kris Jenner, Khloé says, "This is, like, unreal."

Given the trailer's timeliness, we could definitely assume that this footage is fairly new and may be from Khloé's discovery of the pair's alleged actions. But her reaction could always apply to the emotional upheaval of evacuating her neighborhood, so fans will just have to tune in to figure out when the conversation happened. Season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians premieres on Sunday, March 31, at 9 p.m. ET on E!.