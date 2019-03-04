I am so regularly out here stanning my queen, Kim Kardashian, that I rarely take the time to publicly declare my respect for her sis, Kourtney Kardashian, who is equally my queen and also an unproblematic, sarcastic, family-oriented, decor-savvy, wellness-obsessed icon, if you ask me. And while recent Kardashian discussion in the media has focused largely around the girls' personal relationships, especially that of sister, Khloé, Miss Kourtney has decided to get back to business and drop a bomb that leaves us all asking the same question: Wait, what is Poosh?

Well, if you saw her most recent Instagram post and started blindly following the new Poosh account, know that I'm just as curious as you are, although I do happen to have some ~tea to spill~ on what's going down.

Seemingly out of nowhere, Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram today to break up a stream of photos of family, friends, and home decor, by dropping what I now consider to be the most iconic nude photo of all time. Sorry, Kimmie, you know I love you, girl, but this time around, somebody else is here to break the internet! The very classy pic shows Kourt perched ever-so-casually on a bathroom vanity wearing not a damn thing other than a towel on her head

"C O M I N G. S O O N. @poosh," she captioned the shot:

I can't speak for the tea in her cup, but the tea on this new launch is hot, people. At the time of writing, Kourtney's 'Gram has only been live for an hour, and the Poosh Instagram account already has two million followers and counting. Our girl has over 74 million followers herself, so TBH, this is all in a day's work for Kourtney. But work on what, exactly? What is Poosh? The Instagram uses the hashtag #pooshtheboundaries, but other than that and Kourt's very chic nude, there's really not a ton of info.

What boundries are we pooshing, girl?

A visit to the site allows you to sign up to for an e-mail list, but spills further no details:

However, here's a scoop: Elite Daily verified the trademarks listed for "Poosh" on the United States Patent and Trademark Office website and found two results. One trademark filed in January 2019 lists Poosh as "providing a website featuring non-downloadable publications in the nature of articles and blog posts in the fields of entertainment, exercise, fitness, health, wellness, fashion, interior decoration, nutrition, travel, parenting, and leisure."

The other recent trademark filed, also in January 2019, lists Poosh as "promoting the goods and services of others; online retail store services featuring a wide variety of consumer goods and services of others; endorsement services, namely, promoting the goods and services of others; advertising and marketing services provided by means of indirect methods of marketing communications, namely, social media, internet marketing, blogging and other forms of passive, sharable or viral communications channels."

If you ask me, Poosh sounds like what might happen if Kourtney Kardashian's recently-shut-down app and Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop had a baby — essentially, a celebrity-run health, lifestyle, and wellness blog. While I'm one of those people who thinks Kourt deserves her own damn show in addition to regularly appearing on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, there are plenty of people who are a bit skeptical about Kourtney's often-sarcastic tone and unwavering beliefs. She's been both questioned and praised on her approaches to health and wellness, her relationships, and her co-parenting techniques, and rather than put up with naysayers on all the other platforms, it seems as if she's decided to make her own space to share, where she can discuss her personal preferences and share them with those who stan.

"This isn't a monologue, it's a dialogue," read a few of the puzzle-piece posts on the Poosh Instagram:

If you don't know too much about this Kardashian in particular, know this: Kourtney seems opinionated (in a good way), and very much not willing to settle. Maybe she didn't feel like her other online platforms were cutting it, and she decided to just do the damn thing and create her own? That's my thought, but really, no one can say for sure. Poosh's real purpose has yet to be confirmed, but the trademarks essentially guarantee that it could easily be Kourt's most major project to date. I'll be patiently refreshing the website until we know more.