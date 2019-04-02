Good morning — please know I am only interested in discussing all things Poosh today, so for anything else, please contact me tomorrow. If you feel the same, you've no doubt already done a deep dive into Kourtney Kardashian's just-launched website, but if you haven't had the chance to chug a coffee and open your laptop just yet, you might be wondering, what topics does Poosh cover? The Kardashians are by no means one trick ponies, so I'm hardly surprised to see Kourt's site tackles a variety of subject matter, from beauty to motherhood to travel, and based off the few posts already live in each section, I'm already comfortable declaring myself a Poosh fan. That said, please poosh aside whatever else you're working on and allow me to walk you through the site and all it entails.

After hyping up the mysterious Poosh throughout the month of March (And gaining it an impressive 2.4 million followers on Instagram in the process, natch.), Kardashian has revealed her site, and it's already chock full of content. You didn't think she was going to launch without giving us something to talk about, did you? Overall, the site has four main sections, with a total of fifteen subdivisions that range from DIY to Entertaining to Soul. “It’s a place of discovery,” Kardashian told Vogue in an exclusive interview, adding that “It’s all about living your best life and embracing the fact that it’s not perfect.” Amen to that, lady!

Read on to explore the multifaceted sections of Poosh, so you can hurry up and bookmark your faves and never miss a new post.

Health & Wellness

Poosh's Health and Wellness division consists of posts divided into the following categories: Body, DIY, Fitness, Health, Mind, Soul. I have a feeling some of these will be the most controversial on the entire site, as well as the most intriguing. "How To Look Good Naked" is a post already up and running, which includes advice to "remember is to love the skin you’re in," as well as recommendations for Kourtney's favorite body products. "An Instant Butt Lift With Coach Joe" is a fitness piece that links to a video of her five minute booty-lifting workout.

Life & Style

Moving on to the Life and Style category, there are only two subdivisions: Beauty and Travel. "Beyonce's Makeup Artist On How To Get Fuller Lips" is a piece in which makeup artist Rokael Lizama gives step-by-step instructions for a gorgeous nude lip, and "Travel Diary: Punta De Mita" is a photo journey through one of Kourt's favorite spots in Mexico.

Home & Entertaining

In Home and Entertainment, readers will learn about the following: Decor, Entertaining, Kids, Motherhood, and Recipes. Sign me up for "Kris Jenner's Famous Brownie Recipe" as well as "Organic Wines To Try." There's a variety of kid-friendly and health-conscious recipes, some decor inspo, and even an essay on co-sleeping.

KMK (aka Kourtney Mary Kardashian)

Last but not least, the KMK section is divided into two categories, Family and Kourtney, and it's the spot for anyone who used to love Kardashian's app. This section includes a lot of the pieces pulled from the other areas of the site, including Kourtney's clean beauty and travel favorites as well as her everyday essentials. Excuse me while I get every word of "Kris Jenner On What It Takes To Be A Boss" video interview tattooed on my body. Is that not a very Poosh thing to do? Someone LMK.

All in all, Poosh seems at first glance to be inviting and informative — it doesn't give off that whole "my way or the highway," elitist, judgy vibe I half expected from a site about wellness. I'm not saying I'd sign off on every single piece of health advice Kardashian promotes, but you bet your bottom dollar I'll be trying Kris Jenner's brownies, and suddenly I'm dreaming of a trip to Punta De Mita.