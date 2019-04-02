As if the premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 16 that aired on Sunday wasn't enough of a treat from reality's royal family this week, Kourtney Kardashian’s Poosh website has officially gone live today. That's right, you're getting a double dose of exciting content that'll give you an inside look into the lifestyle of the rich and famous, so if you've ever wondered how Kourtney preps for a night out or what tips Kris has for being a boss lady, all of your questions are about to be answered.

Poosh was first teased via a post by Kourtney on her Instagram account, which was uploaded on March 4. A photo of a nude Kourtney sitting on a bathroom countertop, teacup in hand, was simply captioned, "C O M I N G. S O O N. @poosh," which had fans wondering what the launch could possibly be about.

Elite Daily looked into the trademarks listed for "Poosh" on the United States Patent and Trademark Office website and verified two results. The first listed Poosh as "providing a website featuring non-downloadable publications in the nature of articles and blog posts in the fields of entertainment, exercise, fitness, health, wellness, fashion, interior decoration, nutrition, travel, parenting, and leisure." The second listed it as "promoting the goods and services of others; online retail store services featuring a wide variety of consumer goods and services of others; endorsement services, namely, promoting the goods and services of others; advertising and marketing services provided by means of indirect methods of marketing communications, namely, social media, internet marketing, blogging and other forms of passive, sharable or viral communications channels." From this information it was pretty easy to understand that Kardashian was basically launching her own version of Goop, and fans were understandably excited to see exactly what types of features, intel, and products the launch would provide.

On Tuesday, that anticipation is over. Revealed to be a lifestyle site that covers health, wellness, home, and entertaining, Poosh pulls back the curtain on all of Kourtney's favorite topics (you've surely noticed by now that she's a fitness-loving design nerd-slash-super mom), with input on each from other powerful women within her inner circle. "KRIS JENNER on What It TAKES To BeA BOSS," "Ingredient Spotlight:TURMERIC," " MUST HAVES for a RELAXING NIGHT IN," "CLEAN BEAUTY Products Kourt Uses Every Day" — these are just a few headlines that you'll see within a quick scroll of the site. There's also information about Kourtney's favorite superfoods including turmeric, a list of non-toxic toys to get for your kids, and recommended books to top your coffee table with. The site is already brimming with content so go ahead and leave Sunday afternoon open if you want to have the time to really drink it all in.

Head over to the site's "shop" section and you'll be hit with a navigation bar called "Poosh Picks," which will let you choose from the following categories: beauty, fashion, home decor, kids, and wellness. Within each one you can find Kourt-curated offerings spanning a wide price range, indicating that Poosh is for everyone, not just those with healthy bank accounts. From clean beauty offerings from Sephora to excellent going out tops, the picks are all kinds of covetable.

If wellness, decor, or parenting are topics you're into, the site is definitely worth checking out. But if you simply stan the Kardashians, that's an excellent reason to peruse it, too.