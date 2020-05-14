Celebrity relationships and friendships are a rare breed. These famous faces have their lives played out in front of the masses, whether it’s the good, the bad, or the straight-up shady. In Elite Daily’s It’s Complicated series, we’re highlighting the biggest celebrity “feuds” that took over Hollywood and dominated our Sunday brunches for weeks on end. We’ll take a deep dive into the lives and social media feeds of our favorite stars and dissect what happened in front of the camera, what went down behind the scenes, and everything you might have missed in between.

Some breakups mean fully shutting the door on a relationship, while others end with the door left cracked open. When it comes to Khloé Kardashian's split from Tristan Thompson, the latter was definitely the case. The two have stayed close following their February 2019 breakup, mainly because of their roles as co-parents for their two-year-old daughter True. And based on what fans see on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, their communication is open and civil. But when the cameras aren't rolling, their voices on social media are pretty loud. Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's social media interactions after splitting say a lot about where they stand.

Kardashian and Thompson had a messy breakup after he was caught up in a cheating scandal involving Kylie Jenner's former bestie Jordyn Woods. Since then, not all of their interactions have been pleasant, but over time, the two have seemingly learned to co-parent peacefully.

Thanks to the internet, Kardashian and Thompson's process of growing from bitter exes to exemplary parenting partners is well-documented. Whether you've been following each comment and like to the T or you need a refresher, these are all the social media moments you should know about.

March 2019: Kardashian Breaks Her Silence

Things hit the fan between Thompson and Kardashian on Feb. 19, 2019, but it wasn't until weeks later, after Woods appeared on Red Table Talk to share her side of the story, that Kardashian spoke out on the drama.

On March 1, she tweeted about the situation, writing, "Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!"

She went on to blame Thompson, too, but explained he would always be a part of her life. "Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child," she wrote. "Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well."

But that wasn't enough for fans. After facing criticism for blaming Woods for Thompson's actions, Kardashian backtracked on her comments about Woods.

"This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time," she tweeted on March 2. "What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault."

June 2019: Thompson Sends Birthday Wishes

Thompson had nothing but love for Koko as she rang in her 35th birthday. The NBA star took to Instagram with a photo of Kardashian and baby True, captioning it with a meaningful message.

“Happy birthday @khloekardashian,” he wrote in the June 27 post. “You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out. Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko.”

Despite the sweet words, Kardashian left him on read — at least publicly.

July 2019: Thompson Still Has Kardashian's Back

Things got heated when rumors hit the internet claiming Thompson vacationed with his ex, Jordan Craig. In two tweets, not only did Thompson smack down that speculation, but he dispelled the long-standing rumor claiming Kardashian stole him away from Craig in the first place.

"I have spent the last few months training for my upcoming NBA season and making sure that I am in the best shape possible," he tweeted on July 31. "I have not been on vacations at all this summer and the current rumors spreading are 100% false."

"Also, when I met Khloe I was SINGLE. The negative comments that are constantly being directed towards her are unnecessary," he continued. "She does not deserve all this backlash for my wrong doings. Both Khloé and Jordan have been nothing but great mothers to my kids."

September 2019: Thompson Gets Flirty

On Sunday, Sept. 22, Thompson posted, and then quickly deleted, a comment under another one of Kardashian’s selfies. Of course, some fans caught it before he hit the delete button. “Perfection,” he wrote at the time.

On Sept. 26, he pulled a similar move. The basketball player paid her another compliment, writing “The sun is shining bright on a beautiful 💎,” on her Instagram.

November 2019: Thompson Sings Kardashian's Praises

Thompson continued his quest to win his way back into Kardashian's good graces by gushing about her online. On Nov. 11, after she won a 2019 People's Choice Award for Best Reality Star, Thompson posted a photo of her walking the red carpet on Instagram and praised her in the caption, writing,

Wow wow wow @khloekardashian. Congrats Momma Koko on winning best reality star 2019, that’s two years in a row. Two time champ. I love the sound of that. So proud of all you have accomplished this year. Revenge body is something that always stands out to me, you challenge people to fight for a better YOU. It’s more about what in life really gives us true happiness and is holding us back from achieving that. True and Myself are so proud of you and the sisters for everything last night. Y’all are truly role models to our younger generation. Keep leading with love and happiness. You go girl!!! *martin voice*

November 2019: Kardashian Thanks Thompson For A Gift

One of Thompson's sweet gestures did hit home with Kardashian enough for her to acknowledge it. Kardashian took to her Instagram story to thank him for sending over a balloon display to celebrate the launch of her new fragrance.

"Today was the launch of my Pink Diamond collection with KKW Fragrance and I got these balloons sent to me," she said in a Nov. 8 video. "They're from baby True and Tristan, and I really appreciate the love and the thoughtfulness. I'm really proud of the co-parenting place that we are in."

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

March 2020: Kardashian Reacts To Thompson's Gym Selfies

While Koko seemingly ignores Thompson's flirty comments on IG, there was one post she couldn't help but reply to.

After Thompson posted a steamy workout selfie to Instagram, a fan forwarded it on to Kardashian, writing, “You know what...I understand now girl."

Kardashian responded with five laughter emojis, proving not only did she not mind the fan's joke, she actually found it funny.

Later, on March 29, Kardashian hit the "like" button on a photo Thompson posted playing with baby True, showing once again, she's on friendly terms with her ex.