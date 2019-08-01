I'd say drama follows Tristan Thompson around, but in reality, I think he follows it around. When Khloé Kardashian and Thompson met, it seemed like a match made in professional-athlete-and-reality-TV-star heaven. As their relationship was heating up, his ex Jordan Craig was pregnant with their now 2-year-old son, Prince. In June, it was reported that Craig accused Thompson of cheating on her with Khloé during her pregnancy in court documents. Tristan Thompson's response to rumors he cheated on his ex with Khloé Kardashian just arrived via Twitter and his followers are revisiting this history all over again. Elite Daily previously reached out to Thompson's team for comment on Craig's reported claims, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

In court documents uncovered by Radar Online, Craig claimed she discovered Thompson was cheating on her just one month into her pregnancy. Around month five, Khloé and Thompson were first photographed together. "Their relationship went viral and everything took a turn for the worst,” she said, adding,

This brought an enormous amount of negative, unwanted attention and stress into my life, and more critically, into my pregnancy. My obstetrician ordered me to be on bed rest due to high levels of stress that eventually caused me to have serious pregnancy complications.

In response to the report, Khloé released a lengthy message on Instagram claiming Thompson assured her his relationship with Craig was long over prior to them dating. "He pleaded with me that the relationship was over long before we met," she said. "He had me talk with his most inner circle. He showed my physical proof (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met."

Khloé added, "... If for any reason this is NOT in fact the truth, I am so completely and utterly sorry that TRISTAN and his inner circle would lie on something like this!"

Now, Thompson is speaking out about the reports and accusations, too. On the evening of July 31, Thompson posted two tweets. The first said: "I have spent the last few months training for my upcoming nba season and making sure that I am in the best shape possible. I have not been on vacations at all this summer and the current rumors spreading are 100% false."

In addition to claiming he was definitely single when he and Khloé met, Thompson also defended both her and Craig as the mothers of his children.

"Also, when I met Khloe I was SINGLE. The negative comments that are constantly being directed towards her are unnecessary. She does not deserve all this backlash for my wrong doings," he wrote. "Both Khloè and Jordan have been nothing but great mothers to my kids."

Both Craig and Khloé have yet to respond to Thompson's tweets, but fans are constantly refreshing their social media feeds. Frankly, it does feel like there's nothing left to be done at this point besides sit, wait, and watch.