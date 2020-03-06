Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may no longer be together, but that doesn't stop them from occasionally peeking at one another's social media profiles or giving each other a compliment here and there. While other ex-couples do the same once in a while, Kardashian and Thompson's celebrity status makes not seeing each other online impossible — especially when fans tag them in each other's posts. One fan recently sent Kardashian a shirtless picture of Thompson, and, instead of ignoring it, the reality star actually responded. Khloé Kardashian's reaction to Tristan Thompson's shirtless Instagram is a lot to take in.

Kardashian and Thompson began dating in September 2016, and then called it quits in February 2019 after Thompson was involved in a cheating scandal involving Kardashian's family friend Jordyn Woods. Shortly after their split, things didn't look good between them, but the former couple has since made up and currently maintain a friendly relationship for the sake of their daughter, True.

For months, there have been rumors floating around that Thompson wants to get back together with Kardashian, and his flirty comments on his ex's IG posts have only fueled those rumors more. Now, Kardashian is the one to respond to Thompson's latest IG.

On March 5, Thompson shared a shirtless selfie exercising, prompting a wave of thirsty comments like "Wooow," "So fine," and "OMG."

Eventually, the picture made its rounds on Twitter, too. "You know what…I understand now girl," one fan wrote, tagging Kardashian.

Well, Kardashian saw it, and she chose to let emojis do the talking for her. See Kardashian's reaction to Thompson's pic below.

Despite everything that's happened between them, Kardashian and Thompson seem to be on good terms, and can still laugh at and with one another. In fact, when rumors swirled Kardashian's sister, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West booed Thompson at a basketball game, the star made it clear that was not the case.

"It’s crazy that this world is that sick that they would think you and your husband would go to a game deliberately with the intent of booing True’s dad," she said. "They would much rather believe some nasty, exaggerated bullsh*t than just the truth. We’re family, we’re supporting him."

As for what Kardashian's reaction to Thompson's selfie really means, fans may never know.