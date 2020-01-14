Kim Kardashian and Kanye West enjoyed a fun date night out on Jan. 13, but fans may be surprised to see where they ended up. Kim and her hubby spent the evening sitting courtside at a Lakers basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, you know, the same team that employs Khloé Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson. Kim Kardashian's Instagram at Tristan Thompson's basketball game was surprising, to say the least.

Kimye was looking fierce as they enjoyed their courtside seats, and Kim took to Instagram to share some standout moments from the night, and Kim dressed to the nines for the occasion.

In her first snap, Kimmie showed off her glitzy outfit for the night. Then, she shared several pics of the guys on the court, and one even showed an up-close shot of Thompson in action.

Apparently, Kim got really into the game, because some fan-posted videos showed Kim excitedly standing during an intense free-throw shot moment from Thompson. While some fans thought Kim was actually booing Thompson, it's hard to tell by the video. Even if she did boo Thompson, it was probably in jest, since she probably roots for her home team, the Lakers, when Thompson's not in town.

You can see the highlights from Kim and Kanye's courtside date night below.

For the record, Kim and Thompson seem cool in 2020. The NBA player was actually seen attending Kanye’s Sunday Service with Kim over the weekend. After all, he's still family, seeing as he's the father of Khloé's baby girl.

However, things have been tense between Thompson and the family following the February 2019 cheating scandal involving Jordyn Woods. And, of course, Khloé always comes first to Kim.

We'll never know if Kim and Ye were in attendance at the NBA game to cheer Thompson on, boo him off the court, or simply to enjoy a fun night out, but what we do know is the Lakers won over the Cavaliers that night, with the game ending in a score of 99 to 128.