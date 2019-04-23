Enter Jordyn Woods, stage right. Kylie Jenner's (ex?) best friend has been laying low ever since reports first broke alleging she and Khloé Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, hooked up. The news rocked Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans in a real way, especially considering Thompson and Khloé seemed to be working so hard to patch things up after his first cheating scandal. Jordyn Woods' first comments about the Tristan Thompson drama since her Red Table Talk interview with Jada Pinkett Smith came during a visit to the Homecoming Festival in Nigeria where she touched on the disenfranchisement of black women and what her family has been going through. Elite Daily reached out to Woods' team for comment regarding the report but did not hear back by the time of publication.

In case you missed it (doubt it), Woods told Pinkett Smith that Thompson allegedly kissed her one evening after a night of partying during the weekend after Valentine's Day. Reportedly, when Khloé found out, she called things off with Thompson immediately. Less than a year prior, videos leaked of Thompson kissing multiple women around the time Khloé was about to go into labor with their daughter, True. So, you can understand the situation has been somewhat volatile. To compound the drama, Woods and Kylie have been BFFs for years and seemed truly inseparable prior to the scandal.

Today, Woods seems to remain in Kardashian exile as there has been no sign of her anywhere in the Kardashian/Jenner orbit.

During her visit to Nigeria, Woods reportedly explained she and her family have suffered bullying as part of the fallout and that it has been particularly amplified as a black woman. During a panel discussion, she explained,

My little sister was bullied in school and I wanted to show her that I was bullied by the world. I understood for the first time what it's like being a black woman — in a just society, how we can be so disrespected and nobody can really understand to that extent until you have to live it.

Prior to Woods trip, paparazzi spotted her at the Los Angeles airport. In a video obtained by TMZ, an interviewer asked her how much the support from the Smith family meant to her. She responded, "Honestly, the whole world's support is amazing."

The paparazzi went on, asking if she would be open to "rekindling" things with Kylie. After pausing to take some fan photos, Woods responded, "I have love for everyone."

"You love Kylie?" the reporter continued. "Always," Woods replied. Before she and her mom disappeared up an escalator, the reporter asked if she had any final message to Kylie. Woods remained quiet, but her mom responded, "We love you, Kylie."

Today, Jenner and Woods still have photos of each other in their Instagram feeds, though there are no new recent pictures or moments anywhere to be found.

It's been officially over two months since the scandal first broke, and Kylie has yet to make an official statement. All of this to say: It's truly unclear at this point if the two will ever be able to come back together. Fans will just have to continue "keeping up."