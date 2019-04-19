Jordyn Woods has undoubtedly been put through the emotional wringer after the god-forsaken night of Feb. 17, when what was meant to be a harmless night out with her girls turned into a life-altering scandal. Everyone pretty much knows how the story went at this point, thanks to Woods' account of the night on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk. According to Woods, she ran into Thompson at a bar while partying with her girls and they decided to go back to his place for a house party. She claims everything was normal... until Thompson kissed her when she was leaving the party. The Kardashians found out about it pretty quickly, complicating Woods' relationships with her famous besties considerably. But this video of Jordyn Woods saying she'll "always" love Kylie Jenner suggests that no matter where her relationship with her (former?) BFF stands at the moment, her love for Jenner has not and will never waver.

When it comes to Kardashian family drama, nothing is ever cut and dry. Woods' account of her night partying with Tristan Thompson that she revealed in her March 1 interview on Red Table Talk makes that clear.

“Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him,” she claimed, shutting down countless salacious rumors that had spread about the night. “It’s just … we’re all together. We’re in a group. Never once did we leave the public area [and] go to a bedroom [or] a bathroom.” Elite Daily reached out to Woods' and Thompson's teams previously about for comment on the scandal, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

While she admitted to kissing Thompson, she says it wasn't the scandalous make-out sesh that had been reported. “[There was] no passion, no nothing. He just kissed me… it was a kiss on the lips. No tongue … no making out," she claimed.

On one hand, it's not hard to understand why Khloé Kardashian went off on Woods on Twitter in response to Woods defending herself against the onslaught of judgment and vitriol she received from Kardashians' fans as a result of the incident. I mean, her man reportedly just got caught cheating on her, again... but, this time, with her little sister's best friend! That's not something that's easy to brush off.

"Why are you lying @jordynwoods ??" she tweeted about Woods' Red Table Talk interview. "If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!"

On the other hand, you have to feel for Woods in this whole situation. If her side of the story is true, she didn't sign up for any of this and it certainly seems unfair to pin the demise of Kardashian's family on her when Thompson has a history of cheating — which Kardashian has even acknowledged.

"What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister," Kardashian wrote in a tweet walking back her initial comments about Woods. "But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.

Now, fans don't know how to feel about the fact that Jordyn Woods' deep friendship with Kardashians' sister, Kylie Jenner, is hanging in the balance.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

That's why it was the only thing paparazzi could ask about when they ran into Woods and her mom, Elizabeth, as they were making their way through LAX Airport on April 18.

When asked how she feels about Jenner after all the drama, Woods had nothing but loving things to say about her. "Always," she said simply. "I love Kylie always.”

Woods' mom, Elizabeth, chimed in to further express how much she still cares for Jenner. "We love you, Kylie,” she said. Doesn't get much clearer than that. Watch the moment below.

TMZ on YouTube

It's understandable why things are pretty awkward between Woods and Jenner at the moment considering the wounds from the scandal are still fresh for Jenner's sister, Khloé Kardashian, who was undoubtedly affected the most from this whole debacle. But it's never been more clear how much love Woods has for Jenner, and I can't help but root for this friendship to survive. Because if Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' friendship can't weather this storm, is friendship even real? Honest question.