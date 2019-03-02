Khloé Kardashian is backtracking after she put Jordyn Woods on blast following her Red Table Talk interview. Just one day later, it appeared that the Keeping Up With the Kardashian's star had rethought her assertion that Woods' broke up her family by reportedly hooking up with Tristan Thompson, as Khloé Kardashian apologized to Jordyn Woods on Twitter on Saturday, March 2. Elite Daily reached out to both Kardashian's and Woods' reps for comment on the latest tweets, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

On Friday, March 1, Woods sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith and told her side of the story during a Red Table Talk segment. In addition to straight-up denying that she hooked up with Thompson beyond a kiss (which he reportedly initiated), she seemed to deflect any wrongdoing other than saying she wishes she had been upfront with Kardashian right away about what happened. Elite Daily previously reached out to Thompson's rep at the time of the reports for comment that he allegedly hooked up with Woods, but did not hear back.

"Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him," Woods claimed during the interview. "Never once did I leave the public area, go to a bedroom, go to a bathroom [with him] ... He didn't try to take me to a room, he didn't try to take me ... it was just an innocent time."

It's been a whirlwind week for Kardashian, who's been dealing with the messy aftermath of reports that her boyfriend got a little too cozy over Valentine's Day weekend at an LA house party with Jordyn Woods. Add to the situation the fact that Woods was living with Kylie Jenner and she's been like a sister to the Kardashian clan, and it's easy to see why the whole thing has been extremely difficult to process.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While the mom-of-one had previously stayed mum on the infidelity rumors (save for posting cryptic Instagram posts about toxic people and heartbreak), Woods' Red Table Talk interview appeared to strike a nerve — especially the model's assertion that she was not the ultimate reason that Kardashian decided to split up with Thompson, with whom the reality star shares daughter True.

In addition to calling Woods a liar on March 1, Kardashian went in on the star's claims that she wasn't a "home wrecker." In response, she tweeted, "BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!"

A lot of fans weren't having the fact that Kardashian appeared to be putting the blame squarely on Woods instead of on Thompson, who has previously been the subject of infidelity speculation concerning reports he cheated on Khloé while she was pregnant. While Kardashian initially responded to fans by stating that yes, Thompson was equally to blame but he was "addressing this situation PRIVATELY," she appeared to have a change of heart the next day.

In addition to unfollowing Thompson on Instagram, she wrote on Twitter:

This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.

She then appeared to backtrack her earlier statement that Jordan was to blame for her split with Thompson.

Kardashian explained:

What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.

Seeing Khloé walk back putting the blame on Woods for her and Thompson's problems appears to be a change of heart from the KUWTK star. Although, Khloé still seems hurt by Woods, who she called "someone whom I love & treat like a little sister." Thompson's representation did not reply to Elite Daily's inquiry regarding Kardashian's comments on their breakup.

She concluded her tweets on a more positive note:

I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True.

It looks like moving on with her life doesn't involve following Thompson on Instagram, as she also appears to no longer him on the social media platform on March 2. TBH, it's probably just as well. While recent reports say he was trying to "win" Kardashian back, he was also reportedly seen having dinner with another girl just two weeks after the whole scandal went down.

Only time will tell whether Thompson and Kardashian are done for good in the romance department, but in the meantime, it sounds like she's focusing on herself and co-parenting her daughter True.