Tristan Thomspon — go away! Take a hike! Scram! I am tired of you dragging my main girl Khloé through the relationship mud and I am certainly not interested in your lame Instagram likes on her smoldering photos. I don't want to say "once a cheater, always a cheater," but if it cheats like a cheater, what choice do I really have? Some people are still hanging on to a strange hope and asking the question: Will Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian reconcile? While it looks like the Cleveland Cavaliers player is putting in some bare-minimum work to get Khloé back, most fans are praying this relationship is truly over.

So, you guys know that, according to the latest cycle of rumors surrounding the Kardashians, Thompson and Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods reportedly hooked up at a house party in Thompson's home over the weekend of Feb. 17. As a result, Woods reportedly moved out of Jenner's house and Khloé reportedly broke up with Thompson on the spot. Elite Daily reached out to Thompson, Woods, and the Kardashians for comment on the cheating and breakup rumors and reports that Woods moved out of Kylie's home, but did not hear back by the time of publication. Now, People reports he's making an effort to apologize (yawn) and "win" Khloé back.

A source told the magazine, "Tristan has been telling Khloé that he feels bad and that they have a kid together and that he disrespected her as the mother of his child. He’s trying to make amends." Elite Daily reached out to both Kardashian and Thompson's teams for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Thompson also liked Khloé's recent sultry photos with her sisters on Instagram, which means this report seemingly tracks.

What are you doing, bro? For real.

Thompson's reported "efforts" to win Khloé back are happening at the same time Jordyn Woods is preparing for her scheduled interview on Red Table Talk with host Jada Pinkett Smith. Understandably, Woods' decision to do a public interview has ruffled the Kardashians' feathers even more. "They’re saying she should’ve reached out directly, but she did," the source said. "They were just too pissed to listen to her or pay any attention. On the flip side, if she says anything except ‘I’m sorry’ or tries to trash Tristan, that’s going to push Khloé back to him and destroy Jordyn."

I'm not really following the logic as to why Woods trashing Thompson would "push" Khloé back to him. It seems to me she's pretty fed up, especially considering reports said she pulled the plug on their relationship the moment she found out about the scandal.

To throw fuel on the already raging fire, Woods is now reportedly saying she was "blackout drunk" and doesn't remember anything about the night with Thompson including making out with him. The Kardashians are reportedly calling BS, however, considering she reportedly drove herself home after staying at his place until the wee hours of the morning. Other reports say Thompson confiscated the phones of everyone in attendance at the party to intentionally hide his actions that night. Elite Daily reached out to Woods' teams about accusations that she's changed her story, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

I don't know how Khloé Kardashian feels, but I personally hope this is it for Khloé and Tristan.