It’s only been a week since the rumored cheating scandal involving Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, and Jordyn Woods hit the media. But it seems like Woods could already be gearing up to dish her side of the story about what really happened. Woods took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, Feb. 26, to share a video of herself at a studio for an upcoming appearance on Jada Pinkett-Smith's Red Table Talk. Jordyn Woods' Red Table Talk Instagram Live might mean she’s ready to open up about what’s going on with Thompson and the Kardashians.

If you’re not familiar, Red Table Talk is a Facebook web series that often deals with controversial topics and prompts its guests to reveal some of the deepest parts of themselves. So, it’s interesting that Woods shared an Instagram Live video right from the set of the show so soon after the Tristan Thompson cheating rumors broke. If I had to guess, it probably means that she’ll at least broach the subject on the show, if not divulge some of the key details entirely. I guess everyone will just have to wait and see.

In any case, you can check out some screenshots from Woods’ Instagram Live video down below. She definitely looks like she's prepared to get real with Jada Pinkett Smith.

Instagram/Jordyn Woods

So, what could Woods talk about on the show? Well, aside from her own personal ups and downs and all the Tristan drama, she’ll likely dish a little bit about how she got mixed up with the Kardashians. Remember, Woods is besties with Kylie Jenner. Or at least, she was besties with her. Apparently, that’s changed and the friendship is up in the air at this point.

In a recent report from Us Weekly, a source close to the situation claims that Jenner reportedly initially defended Woods and that the family has had its doubts that the friendship is truly over.

“Kylie defended Jordyn in the beginning,” the source said. “At first the family thought Kylie would eventually take Jordyn back, but now they don’t think that she will.” Elite Daily reached out to Jenner's team for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Jenner is obviously in a tough spot and having to choose her sister over her best friend. I'm sure she never thought her BFF would ever be the subject of her sister's boyfriend's rumored cheating scandal, but life is funny like that sometimes — especially when you're a Kardashian.

In any case, Jenner is definitely stuck in a weird place. A second source for Us Weekly mentioned that fact and it seems that Jenner will have to readjust her entire lifestyle now that Woods is seemingly out of the picture.

“It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend,” the source said. “She doesn’t have a lot of friends and honestly can’t because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn.”

All that said, though, it seems like Jenner is siding with Kardashian for now. The sisters are showing a united front, as is evidenced by Kourtney Kardashian's latest Instagram post, which shows her, Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner all spending time together. So, I suppose that part of this so-called scandal is settled.

As for Woods, I imagine she'll be using her time on Red Table Talk to explain why she reportedly made out with Thompson, how that's affected her relationship with the Kardashian family, and what she plans to do next. Luckily, you won't have to wait too long to find out what Woods says on the show. Her episode airs on Friday, Mar. 1, so mark your calendars!