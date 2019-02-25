A week after rumors of Tristan Thompson allegedly cheating on Khloé Kardashian with her sister Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods, Khloé Kardashian's "snake" comment on Instagram gives us a little insight into how she might be feeling these days. (Elite Daily previously reached out to Kardashian's, Thompson's, and Woods' respective representation to inquire about the latest infidelity reports, but did not hear back.) While Kardashian has posted plenty of cryptic messages on her Instagram stories since the alleged cheating occurred, two of her most recent stories are particularly interesting — and they seem to point a finger at Thompson and Woods. Elite Daily reached out Kardashian's camp for comment on the message and to inquire if the posts are directed at Thompson, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

First was one that simply said: "People reveal themselves through their actions." Needless to say, this is super vague and could be about anybody but the most obvious suspects would be Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods.

In reference to Thompson, the post could be referring to him revealing his true self by allegedly cheating on Kardashian again (pictures of him with other women first surfaced last year just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True) and this time with her sister's best friend.

Woods, on the other hand, might have revealed her true colors to Kardashian by reportedly hooking up with Thompson, despite the fact that he was in a relationship with her best friend's sister who also happens to be her employer (Kardashian owns clothing line, Good American, that Woods modeled for; she's been removed from the site following the cheating scandal).

Check out the cryptic text block for yourself here:

Now, moving onto her second and most shady Instagram story. Around the same time, Kardashian posted another block of text that wrote: "No matter how much a snake sheds skin. It's still a snake." Above the text, she also included a green snake emoji.

Check it out for yourself:

Again, she doesn't explicitly mention anyone by name so we can't say anything for sure but it's a safe bet to guess that she may be referring to Woods and Thompson again here. Most notably, I would go ahead and guess that this might have been an indirect jab at Thompson, in particular.

Given the fact that he had cheated before, she could be referring to the fact that cheating again implies that he never really changed his ways.

For those of you who haven't necessarily been 'Keeping Up' with all of this drama, allow me to give you a little refresher. Basically, last week news broke out that Thompson, 27, reportedly cheated on Kardashian, 34, with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods, 21.

Kardashian reportedly confronted Thompson about the rumors on Monday (Feb. 18) and he reportedly confirmed that they were true. Ugh, so sad.

"Khloé was told by people who saw Tristan and Jordan making out and told Khloé, and Khloé confronted Tristan and he admitted it was true," a source reportedly told Us Weekly.

While Kardashian is reportedly "completely devastated" that Thompson would cheat on her again and with such a close friend of her family, sources claim Thompson is reportedly not too broken up over the whole thing. “Tristan isn’t a manipulative person. He’s just a cheater and doesn’t care about anyone besides himself, his wants and his needs in the moment,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Tristan isn’t too worried about not seeing True, or Khloé establishing new rules when it comes to coparenting.”

Here's to hoping that all parties can eventually move forward from this mess and find their own forms of happiness.