After having pretty much the most dramatic past 24 hours imaginable (even for a Kardashian), Us Weekly has reported that Khloe Kardashian reportedly confronted Tristan Thompson on Monday (Feb. 18) about rumors he cheated on her with Jordyn Woods the weekend prior. Multiple sources told Us Weekly that Thompson reportedly admitted that he really did have inappropriate relations with Woods on Feb. 17. Devastating, I know.

For those of you who missed the news, yet-to-be-confirmed rumors that Thompson cheated on Kardashian again broke out yesterday (Feb. 18). According to reports, the basketball player was seen at a house party in his home canoodling with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods, on Feb. 17. What do I mean by "canoodling," you ask? Well, a source reportedly told Us Weekly that the two were spotted "making out" at the party.

After hearing the news, Kardashian reportedly went ahead and confronted Thompson (with whom she shares a baby daughter, True) to see if the rumors were true. "Khloé was told by people who saw Tristan and Jordan making out and told Khloé, and Khloé confronted Tristan and he admitted it was true," another source reportedly told Us Weekly. Elite Daily has reached out to Woods, Kardashian, and Thompson's teams for comment but no party responded in time for publication.

As if things couldn't get any more intense, sources also told Us Weekly that Kardashian reportedly "loved" her little sister's BFF before she found out about her betrayal, and that the news is "completely shocking" to her and the rest of her family.

When news of Thompson's infidelity with their close family friend first broke out, Thompson tweeted, “FAKE NEWS,” before he deleted the same post shortly after.

Another source reportedly told Us Weekly that "Khloé is completely done with him for good." That being said, there was reportedly trouble in paradise for the couple long before they decided to split up. “Khloe and Tristan were having problems before this anyway, for months,” a second source source told Us Weekly.

The fact that he reportedly cheated (this time with Woods, of all people) obviously poses an extra layer of betrayal for Kardashian and the rest of her family. Jenner, in particular, is obviously put in the most awkward position of all. A source actually told E! News that the make-up mogul reportedly "is very torn on how to handle the situation." And... um... can you blame her?! Her best friend reportedly cheated with her sister's boyfriend, and the allegations are spiraling left and right. The whole thing has reportedly been so difficult for her to process that the source added Jenner "was in denial for days." Truly do not blame her at all.

While Woods wasn't necessarily her best friend, the same source told E! News that Kardashian is "more disappointed that someone so close to their family would betray her." She's reportedly so incredibly shocked that the the source adds "she can't believe it."

Obviously, I hope for the sake of everyone involved that none of these rumors are true and that the whole thing was just a giant misunderstanding. If not, here's hoping everyone affected by this situation finds a way to move on.