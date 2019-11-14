The rest of the world may have moved on from their relationship, but Tristan Thompson's reportedly still trying to date Khloé Kardashian. Sadly for Thompson, according to People's reported sources, Kardashian is apparently not down. “Tristan still tries to date her, but she doesn’t seem interested,” the source told People on Nov. 14. “She seems very happy the way things are. She loves just being a mom and focusing on work.”

Luckily, the source reportedly says Kardashian is still down to maintain a relationship with her ex for the sake of their child. “It’s hard not to admire Khloé,” the source told People. “She decided that she was going to be in a good place with Tristan, because of True and she really is. She refuses to be bitter and dwell on the past.” (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Thompson and Kardashian for confirmation on this reportedly one-sided romance.)

If you follow Thompson on Instagram, you may have suspected something was up on Nov. 11 when he posted three side-by-side copies of the same image of Kardashian with this gushing caption praising her for her receiving the People's Choice Award for Best Reality Star. Here's the caption for any of you who might have missed it:

Wow wow wow @khloekardashian 👑👑Congrats Momma Koko on winning best reality star 2019, that’s two years in a row. Two time champ. I love the sound of that. So proud of all you have accomplished this year. Revenge body is something that always stands out to me, you challenge people to fight for a better YOU. It’s more about what in life really gives us true happiness and is holding us back from achieving that. True and Myself are so proud of you and the sisters for everything last night. Y’all are truly role models to our younger generation. Keep leading with love and happiness. You go girl!!! *martin voice* ❤️❤️

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

As of Nov. 14, Kardashian still has not liked the picture or commented on it. Oh, and did I mention that she posted a story about the joys of being single just a day before his post? "It takes a strong person to remain single in a world that is accustomed to settling with anything, just to say they have something," she wrote in black text over a white backdrop.

So, um, yeah... That's pretty awk for Thompson's reported attempts to get his ex back.