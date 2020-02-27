Kim Kardashian and Kanye West surprised fans when they had a date night at a Lakers basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 14. On the surface, their appearance sounds no different than any other celebrity outing, but dedicated KUWTK fans know the Kardashian family has an awkward connection to the the Cleveland Cavaliers, aka, the same team Tristan Thompson — Khloé Kardashian's ex — plays for. Fans at the game thought they saw Kardashian booing Thompson, when in actuality, it was the total opposite. Kim and Khloé Kardashian's quotes about the Tristan Thompson booing rumors answer so many questions.

Days after debuting a new KUWTK Season 18 preview involving Kim and Kourtney Kardashin fist fighting, E! unveiled another preview of the show's next season. This time, Kim and Khloé addressed rumors Kim booed her sister's ex at a Jan. 13 basketball game at the Staples Center. After coming home from the event, Khloé asked Kim how her date night went. "You guys looked so cute, and you looked like you had fun, so that was good," Khloé said.

Kim said she definitely enjoyed herself, but didn't love the rumors about her supposed behavior at the game. "I just hated the reports that were like, ‘Kim is booing Tristan,'" Kim told Khloé. "I was literally standing up going, ‘Go Tristan! Woo! Go Tristan go!’ embarrassing myself with LeBron [James] and all the Lakers right there."

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

Apart from being amused that Kim cheered for Thompson since it's not her vibe, Khloé was frustrated that anybody would think Kim would boo someone from her own family. Even though Khloé and Thompson are no longer together, Thompson is still True's dad at the end of the day. "It’s crazy that this world is that sick that they would think you and your husband would go to a game deliberately with the intent of booing True’s dad," Khloé said. "They would much rather believe some nasty, exaggerated bullsh*t than just the truth. We’re family, we’re supporting him."

Dave Reginek/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

There may not be bad blood between the Kardashians and Thompson, but there's definitely still a bit of awkwardness, as seen in the Season 18 preview below.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

To find out if the Kardashians actually invite Thompson for dinner, catch KUWTK when it returns on Thursday, March 26, at 8 p.m. on E!