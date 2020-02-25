Things are not looking good for the Kardashian family. In a new KUWTK Season 18 promo, the sisters get more heated than ever. While fans are used to seeing Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian butt heads regularly, they've never seen them quite like this. The situation gets so intense, Kim and Kourtney get into an actual fist fight. Stay tuned, KUWTK fans, because next season is going to be the most chaotic one yet.

Fans know Kim and Kourtney haven't been seeing eye to eye lately, and it all comes down to Kourtney wanting to show less of her private life on KUWTK.

To give you a recap, last season, Kim and Khloé believed their sister got a hickey from a "mystery man," but Kourtney said she wasn't dating anybody. Instead of letting it go, Kim and Khloé kept pushing Kourtney to spill some details, and, after catching her in a lie, the sisters argued over personal boundaries. Eventually, Kim threatened to fire Kourtney from the show, and she didn't seem too against the idea at the time. "I’m down," Kourtney told Kim. However, Kourtney has made it clear she doesn't plan on leaving the show anytime soon, although she does want to take a step back from it.

According to the latest KUWTK promo, the sisters are fighting once again. "Why do you have to have an attitude?" Khloé asks Kourtney. "Don't involve yourself in business that is not yours," Kourtney snaps back. By the end of the trailer, Kourtney throws a water bottle at Kim, and in return, Kim literally takes a swing at Kourtney's face. It's a lot.

Apart from their heated exchange, the promo teases an awkward family dinner with Khloé's ex Tristan Thompson, and a physical altercation between Kim and Kourtney.

Watch the Season 18 promo below.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

Ahead of the clip's release, the three sisters appeared on the All’s Fair with Laura Wasser podcast on Feb. 11 to discuss the new season. Kim said the Season 18 premiere will be a "a little violent," but things between her and Kourtney will get "a lot worse before they get better."

To not miss a single moment of the drama, catch KUWTK when it returns on Thursday, March 26, at 8 p.m. on E!