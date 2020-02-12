Kourtney Kardashian may be trying to film less for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but it sounds like she's going to be present for some drama in the upcoming season. Kim Kardashian just revealed that her and Kourt's feud is going to get especially intense during the season 18 premiere episode. Kim Kardashian's quote about KUWTK season 18 teases some must-watch TV.

In case you haven't been keeping up in recent seasons, Kim and Kourtney have been going head-to-head more than ever lately about their differences. Their fights range from arguments over Kourt's desire to film less of KUWTK to heated tiffs about joint birthday parties for their daughters, and everything in between.

Regardless of what they're bickering about, when a confrontation occurs, Kim and Kourtney go in on each other, and it's intense. In fact, last season even saw Khloé and Kim threatening to fire their older sister from the show. In the finale episode, Kourtney called Kim the "biggest evil person on the planet" leaving fans on edge anticipating what's to come next.

Now Kim's revealed there's going to be more drama than ever in Season 18. During her interview on the All’s Fair with Laura Wasser podcast on Tuesday, Feb. 11, Kim explained that things between her and Kourt get "a lot worse before they get better." She also noted that their family "has never dealt with [something like] this before."

Without giving too much away, Kim teased that she "might need an attorney when the first episode comes out" because things with Kourtney get "a little violent."

Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Kim did give fans a bit of hope that there will be a reconciliation at some point, however, saying: "We're a really close family. It all works out."

Since Kim and Kourtney haven't missed out on family celebrations with each other post-filming, it seems they're back on the right track — at least for now.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 18 premieres on E! in March.