In the newest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim and Khloé Kardashian tried to track down the possible "mystery man" behind Kourtney Kardashian's hickey. After failing to get their sister to spill any details, Kim and Khloé became so frustrated, they threatened to kick Kourtney off the show. The video of Kim Kardashian threatening to fire Kourtney is a lot.

When Kourtney showed up to hang with her sisters, Kim and Khloé wasted no time addressing the elephant in the room: The hickey on Kourtney's neck. "Kourtney, what is this hickey?" Kim immediately asked Kourtney. "Yeah, what is on your neck?" Khloé added.

Kourtney wasn't in the mood to talk about it, but that didn't stop her sisters from pushing. "You have a hickey on your neck? Who on Earth would you get a hickey from?" Kim asked.

"Just let me live my life," Kourtney replied.

Things only got worse when Khloé caught Kourtney lying about her whereabouts. Kourtney used her kids as an excuse, but the problem was, her kids were with Khloé the whole time.

"I cannot believe Kourtney just got caught in the craziest lie,” Khloé said. "You’re telling me that you’re with your kids, but your kids are at my place. Liar!"

To get some answers, Kim and Khloé went to see Kourtney in person because they thought she was with a guy. "I'm not literally dating anybody," Kourtney said when her sisters ambushed her. "But we don’t know, because we don’t know anything about you," Khloé snapped back.

Kourtney asked her sisters to respect her boundaries, explaining that Kim and Khloé may like showing every aspect of their lives on camera, but not her.

"Because that's our job," Khloé said. "But it's not," Kourtney insisted.

"Our job is being open and honest and sharing a lot of ourselves and it just seems like for the past few years now, Kourtney hasn’t really been open about her personal life on camera,” Kim later said in a confessional. "So all of the days that Kourtney isn’t filming, Khloé and I are picking up the slack and having to share more. Because if we’re not sharing our lives, then what is the show?"

Kim and Khloé then called Kourtney and offered her a proposal. "It starts with an F and ends with a D,” Kim said, implying they would possibly fire Kourtney for not showing enough of her personal life on the show.

The wildest part of the whole interaction was that Kourtney didn't seem too against the proposal. "I’m down," Kourtney said before hanging up.

Kourtney has recently opened up about the very real possibility of taking a step back from KUWTK, and, By the looks of what's transpired on the show, that could happen very soon.