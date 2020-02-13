I'm all for putting the past in the past, but when it comes to Kim Kardashian's friendship with Tristan Thompson, I have questions. You see, if my sister invited my ex-boyfriend out for dinner, I'd probably be less than thrilled. So, one can hardly blame Khloé for feeling a bit awkward about Kim doing just that. Khloé Kardashian's reaction to Kim inviting Tristan Thompson to dinner was understandable, IMO.

According to Kim, the dinner plans were very spur of the moment. She explained the sitch to Koko over Facetime, and the call was featured in the latest teaser for Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The impromptu dinner went down in New York City, when Kim just happened to be in the same vicinity as Thompson.

"I was leaving the Mercer Hotel and then I get a call on my cellphone from Tristan. And he was like, 'Oh my god! I'm right next door,'" Kim explained.

She then invited Thompson to diner with her and a friend, and, well, Khloé had some ~feelings~ about that.

"You invited him to dinner?" Khloé asked, shocked. After all, this is the guy who kissed her little sister's best friend. You can watch the teaser for yourself below.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

Kim had some second thoughts about inviting Thompson to her dinner table, which is why she rang up Khloé in the end.

"Omg, what do I do? Should I not invite him to dinner?" she asked her sister.

Thankfully, like the gracious queen she is, Koko said Kim's actions were "nice" and "beyond generous," so, she was ultimately fine with the whole scenario.

It appears Kim and Thompson did indeed wind up having dinner together. Fans may remember that in September 2019, reports surfaced that Kim and the NBA player were spotted at a restaurant together. According to a TMZ source, Kim was seen grabbing dinner with her friends Lala Anthony and Jonathan Cheban at NYC's Milos when Tristan rolled in.

David Liam Kyle/National Basketball Association/Getty Images

A separate source told E! News more details about the night. “Tristan arrived at 9 p.m. alone, kept a very low profile, hands in his pockets, head down, and did not say anything,” they shared. “They were there for a good hour at the same time. Kim left at about 10 p.m. and Tristan exited about 15 minutes later." Kardashian and Thompson's reps did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the dinner at the time.

David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Through all this, I stan Khloé for being a mature queen about a potentially awkward situation. At the end of the day, Thompson is True's dad, and Khloé has always put her family first.