Jordyn Woods is speaking out about the Tristan Thompson drama again. In a cover interview for Cosmopolitan U.K., Kylie Jenner's former best friend opened up about a big question and point of contention Khloé Kardashian consistently brought up throughout the two-part finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians: why did Woods do an interview before she tried apologizing to Kardashian? She tried to clear that up a bit in her cover interview, but Jordyn Woods' reaction to her kiss with Tristan Thompson, while understandable, doesn't explain why she didn't speak to Kardashian about it as much as she probably hoped it would.

We all know the tea by now. According to Woods, she was at a club with her friends in February, Thompson was also there, the after-party ended up being at his house in L.A. Woods and her friends stayed at the after-party until the early hours of the morning the next day, and as Woods was leaving, she claims Thompson kissed her. She told Jada Pinkett Smith in a Red Table Talk interview that she couldn't believe the kiss happened. When asked by Kardashian if Thompson did anything concern-worthy at the party, Woods told Pinkett Smith he didn't. Elite Daily previously reached out to Thompson, Woods, and Kardashian's teams for comment on the cheating report but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Woods noted what happened that night was a mistake and that she should've owned up to it, because not doing so is what ruined her relationship with the family. Kylie Jenner unfollowed Woods on Instagram recently, so things clearly haven't improved to the point of reconciliation in the months since.

Woods told Cosmo that she kept to herself about the kiss because she was trying to process it herself.

"I didn't know how to feel. I was like, 'That didn't just happen,'" she said. "I told him, 'I need to go.' I was leaving already so I walked out immediately. I got in the car. I was in shock. You know that saying 'I feel so alone in a room full of people'? I went through a phase of thinking, 'I'm going to isolate myself because I don't know how I feel. I don't know what the right thing to do is.'"

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Woods continued,

I just need[ed] some time by myself to try to understand what [was] happening, why it [was] happening, and how am I going to react to this internally, you know? How can I make things right with myself, with God and with my relationships? It took some time off in order for me to have a level head on how I should react.

Now, I understand needing to take a step back to think about what had just happened. Your friend's boyfriend just tried to hook up with you. On top of that being creepy as hell, it just threw you into a world of conflict you didn't ask for. That's fine. That's human. But not too much time, girl! Kardashian gave you the opportunity to tell her about the kiss, and you didn't take it.

She explained her reasoning for keeping the truth close to her chest a bit more, saying, "I don't believe in clapping back, or reacting out of emotion. I could have handled this a million different ways, but I just went with what felt the most natural to me." Unfortunately, that most natural way resulted in her severed relationship with Jenner and the Kardashian family.

"Would I ever have wanted this to happen?" Woods added. "Never. But sh*t happens. And in the end, I never wanted to see anyone hurt; I would hate to be the reason for anyone's pain. We all have to go to sleep with ourselves at night."

Woods expressed a similar sentiment in her interview with Pinkett Smith. She said her main reason for withholding the truth was because she knew how much it would hurt Kardashian. Still, Jenner and Kardashian made clear in the Season 16 finale of KUWTK that they didn't care as much about Woods trying to protect anyone's feelings. Not telling them what went down, and not apologizing for her part in it, didn't make sense to them.

Woods told Cosmo that she still hopes to reconcile with Jenner one day.

"I love her. That's my homie," she said. "I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier."

Based on Jenner's comments in a Season 17 KUWTK teaser saying Woods was her "security blanket" and that it's good they had this break, I don't know how likely Woods' hopes coming true is.