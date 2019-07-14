Five months after the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods scandal rocked the foundations of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie Jenner is opening up about her former friendship with Woods. In the months since, the makeup mogul has had time to reflect on the aftermath of cutting her one-time BFF out of her life, and her current feelings about losing her friend are actually pretty surprising. Considering that the pair were once joined at the hip, Kylie Jenner's quote about missing Jordyn Woods is really not what you'd expect — but it actually kind of makes sense.

If you've been keeping up with Kylie Jenner, you know that she and Jordyn Woods were pretty much inseparable before reports surfaced that Woods and Thompson hooked up at a house party back in February. Not only did the friends live together, but they also went on vacations together, took care of Stormi together, and even had a lip kit collaboration together. Obviously, that all changed after the scandal went down, and the reality star is now opening up about how everything went down a few months after the fact.

While Jenner has been pretty mum about the whole situation, she got candid while discussing the scandal with her sister Khloé in a preview of Keeping Up With the Kardashians' upcoming season.

As they were sipping wine during a trip to Napa Valley, Khloé asked her sister where things currently stand between the makeup mogul and her former bestie, saying, "So Jordyn, do you miss her, wanna be friends with her?"

In response, Jenner opened up about how, in hindsight, the situation was almost a blessing in disguise.

"I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen for a reason. For me, for you, for everybody," she told her sister in the clip.

The 21-year-old then opened up about how her close relationship with Woods was almost toxic at times, saying, "She was my security blanket, she lived with me, we did everything together."

She continued, "I just felt like, 'Oh, I have Jordyn, I don’t need anything else.' And I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her."

"Sometimes people are there for certain reasons at certain times in your life and then not there for others," she concluded.

Khloé seemed just as surprised as the rest of us at her younger sister's take on the situation, telling her sister that she admired her for being "confident and secure with who you are."

"Everything's supposed to happen for a reason ... Only the strong and loyal will survive," she said.

This isn't the first time that Jenner has opened up about the reported betrayal. Just a few weeks earlier, the star got real about how her friendship with Woods would never be the same during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Remembering the night that she confronted her former BFF about the scandal, Kylie recalled, "I called [Jordyn] and she didn't really say anything. She was just like, you know, crying the whole time."

She continued, "And I was just telling her, 'I'm like scared of you now. Like, you're capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face.'"

She concluded, "You could do whatever, but when it affects my family, me, then that's when it's a problem."

Oof. Now, this latest update makes it seem even less likely a Jordyn and Kylie reunion will be happening anytime soon, and I wouldn't hold my breath for a surprise make-up in the near future. From the sounds of things, Kylie is busy moving on and living her best life while taking in lessons from the past.