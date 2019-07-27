While it seems as though the Kylie Jenner-Jordyn Woods drama has been going on for ages, it somehow doesn't get any less interesting. The friendship started getting — well — rocky earlier in 2019, when Woods reportedly hooked up with Khloé Kardasian's boyfriend at the time, Tristan Thompson. Even though Jenner and Woods apparently tried to salvage their seven years of friendship, the drama continues. So, you're probably wondering: does Kylie Jenner follow Jordyn Woods on Instagram? Here's what we know so far.

On Saturday, July 27, Jenner-Kardashian fans like myself noticed something rather unusual: Kylie's "following" count on Instagram went from the usual 125 to 124. TMZ reported the move on Friday, July 26. And while that might not faze most people, fans noticed the one account she unfollowed was that of former BFF, Jordyn Woods. Like I said before, the two kind of lost touch when rumors about Woods and Tristan Thompson first broke in February.

And even though Woods and Jenner reportedly attempted to work things out a few months after the scandal, it seems as though the friendship has taken a turn for the worst. Like, it's totally over. I mean, an unfollow on Instagram? That sounds pretty significant, if you ask me.

Fans have a hunch that this recent unfollowing was most likely caused by reports that earlier this week, Woods was apparently seen dancing at a club with yet another one of Khloé's exes: James Harden. That's right — on July 24, Woods was reportedly spotted at Belle Station in Houston, Texas, where she was reportedly partying with Harden and a few of their friends. TMZ apparently released video footage which appears to show Woods dancing in front of Harden, and although they weren't physically interacting, all of it was, um, pretty interesting... especially because there have been previous rumors about the two of them. Needless to say, that could definitely flush any of the progress between Jenner and Woods' friendship down the toilet.

Despite the fact that Woods and Jenner were friends for so long, Jenner says the falling out was kind of inevitable. Not only were Woods' actions unforgivable in the eyes of Jenner, but before any of that had happened, Jenner had found their friendship "almost toxic at times."

Jenner revealed her true feelings about her friendship with Woods to Khloé in a clip from the upcoming season of KUWTK, continuing to say that Woods had been her security blanket for far too long. "I just felt like, 'Oh, I have Jordyn, I don’t need anything else.' And I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her," she dished.

"Sometimes people are there for certain reasons at certain times in your life and then not there for others," said Jenner. Dang.

So, I guess a lot has changed. It definitely doesn't come as a shock that the Kardashian-Jenners have ousted Woods from their inner circle, but it's a shame, considering she had been an unofficial part of the family for so many years. Maybe things will change — anything could happen — but after an IG unfollow, who really knows?