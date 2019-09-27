Whoa! Someone is pining for Khloé Kardashian hard. Tristan Thompson’s flirty comment on Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram is too much, y'all. Like, this guy has no shame (or dignity). OK, I'm hyperbolizing, but seriously dude, leave KoKo alone.

On Sept. 26, Kardashian uploaded a cute, moody selfie of herself soaking up the sun. The artsy photo has a cool VSCO-girl vibe (tsk tsk tsk, JK). But honestly, it is a cool capture, with only one-eye fully in frame as the glint from the sun catches the lens, projecting a pretty rainbow right across her face. "May you have the courage to explore every dream you dream," Kardashian captioned the upload. Many of KoKo's friends and followers filled the comments section to compliment her on the pretty capture.

"Beautiful," wrote her older sister Kim Kardashian.

"Caption queen," commented friend Simon Huck.

"You're gorgeous, God Bless U," wrote a fan.

Someone else thinks KoKo is gorgeous, too. Her cheating ex Tristan Thompson who is also the father of their daughter, True.

"The sun is [shining] bright on a beautiful [diamond]," he wrote underneath the picture. Umm... the audacity this man has. After the Sept. 22 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians revealed the Cleveland Cavaliers player thinks the Kardashians used him and the Jordyn Woods cheating scandal for publicity, he goes and posts this? Laughable, is it not?

In the episode, KoKo talked to Kim about her recent therapy session with Thompson. "I had therapy with Tristan on Saturday. I desire to have a good coexisting relationship with him, but I can't see myself ever being able to trust him," she started. "He said, 'I know you and your family made this a big media thing.' I'm like, 'Would you think I would want this out there?!'" *Insert blank stare emoji here*

Kim, who clearly knew how ridiculous the claim sounded, responded, "Not in a million years would you have wanted this public, that's what people perceive."

"At the end of the day, it's already out there," KoKo said to her sister. "If Tristan was gonna cheat, he was gonna cheat, it was gonna be public at some point. I'm so offended it had to be with her." Her is Kardashian's little sister Kylie Jenner's former BFF Jordyn Woods.

Anyway, Thompson is a repeat offender when it comes to thirst comments. He literally pulled this same move just days ago. On Sept. 21, he wrote, then deleted, a comment under Kardashian's post. KoKo uploaded four photos of herself recreating Pam Anderson's iconic Guess jeans ad from 1992. TBH, she looks good. Everyone was leaving comments.

"Perfection [flame emoji],” commented little sis Kylie.

“You are so beautiful inside and out," wrote her mother, Kris Jenner.

“Twins!!!!!! Omg she’s my fave and so are you!!!” wrote Kim, to which Khloé replied, “Stop it!!!!! Who are you!!!!!!!! Omg I love you!!!!!” So cute.

And, I guess Thompson thought he could jump on the comment train as well, writing, "Perfection [heart eyes emoji]." Blarg.

Khloé, girl, I think it's time you used the blocking function. No one would fault you.