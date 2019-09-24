Wayment! Translation, wait a minute! Tristan Thompson said Khloé Kardashian used him for publicity and I'm wheezing. Like, what planet does Thompson live on? I don't think it's Earth. But seriously, it looks like Khloé's ex and father to their daughter, True, is doing the absolute most for attention.

On a Sept. 22 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloé revealed the nonsense, I mean gibberish, I mean whatever it is that was spewing from Thompson's mouth about his cheating scandal involving Jordyn Woods. In speaking to her sister Kim Kardashian, Khloé said, "I had therapy with Tristan on Saturday. I desire to have a good coexisting relationship with him, but I can't see myself ever being able to trust him," she started. "He said, 'I know you and your family made this a big media thing.' I'm like, 'Would you think I would want this out there?!'"

Sir, you cheated on a high-profile celebrity whose entire life has been documented by the media long before you came along. So, please tell me more bout how she and her family used this to fuel more fame for themselves?

Anyway, Kim and I were on the same page here, as she responded to Khloé, saying, "Not in a million years would you have wanted this public, that's what people perceive."

Khloé replied, "At the end of the day, it's already out there. If Tristan was gonna cheat, he was gonna cheat, it was gonna be public at some point. I'm so offended it had to be with her."

"Her" is Jordyn Woods, aka, Khloé's little sister Kylie Jenner's former BFF — until the aforementioned scandal went down, that is.

As Khloé already said, at the end of the day it's already out there, just like Thompson's other reported instances of cheating and blatant calls for attention. Like when he left a thirsty comment on KoKo's Instagram post just two days ago.

On Sept. 21, KoKo uploaded four sizzling photos of herself recreating Anna Nicole Smith's iconic 1992 Guess jeans campaign. Of course, everyone was in her comments about how she seriously slayed the look.

"Perfection [flame emoji],” commented Kylie.

“You are so beautiful inside and out," wrote momager Kris Jenner.

“Twins!!!!!! Omg she’s my fave and so are you!!!” added Kim, to which Khloe replied, “Stop it!!!!! Who are you!!!!!!!! Omg I love you!!!!!”

Thompson, for whatever reason, thought it was a good idea to comment too, writing in a now-deleted message, "Perfection [heart eyes emoji]."

KoKo didn't respond to him, but her fans sure did. According to Page Six, they were not here for his shenanigans. One fan wrote, "u gotta be kidding me. boy u something else!!”

“Back up!!” wrote another member of Team KoKo.

This comes just about two weeks after Khloé revealed Thompson tried to kiss her at True's first birthday party during the Sept. 8 episode of KUWTK.

At this point, I'm at a loss for words regarding this man and his orbiting tactics. KoKo, don't forget co-parenting and social media blocking is possible at the same time!