Before you make any final decisions, "you need to just have an honest conversation with yourself and decide if you are 100 percent certain that you want to break up or not," Leckie states. If you decide that you do, then the next step is to sit your partner down and talk to them about it. Tell them how you're feeling in a caring and compassionate way, she advises.

Chances are your partner still means a lot to you, but the relationship just isn't working for you anymore. "You can still love someone and know that they are no longer the person that you want to be in a relationship with," Leckie points out. "Nothing is impossible, but in most cases, once you have decided that you want to move on, it can be hard to get the relationship back to how it was during happier times," she explains.

If after having that honest conversation with yourself, you're still not entirely sure you want to end things, "take a step back from the situation" Preece suggests. "Give yourself time to reflect if the problems are really with them or perhaps with you." Consider asking your partner for some space to figure it out and hope that they'll understand. "After you've had time to cool off, you might see things in a different light," he says. "If you didn't even miss them while you were apart, then it's a good indication they aren't the one."