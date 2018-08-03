Safran advises that people look at relationships in three, six, and 12-month situations, — even 18 months if you're under the age of 30. Meaning, at each of these intervals, you should be seeing some kind of confirmation that there is a future, albeit a short one in some cases.

"If after three months, you guys are not more committed, you have to decide if this is going to be a waste of your time," she says. "After six months, if you haven't met their friends and family, and they don't want anything to do with you on social media ... not a good sign."

With these signs in mind, think about your relationship. Think about your partner. If you feel like your partner may be exhibiting any or all of these signs, maybe step back and see if might be, also — subconsciously or even consciously. It's very possible your mind could be hinting at the fact that you don't want to be in your relationship anymore. The mind has a powerful way of telling you what you really want. Listen to it, and if you're sure you want out of your relationship, take the steps necessary and bow out, gracefully.

