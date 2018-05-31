When it’s felt like too much work and no giving back in equal weight.

My ex and I broke up last month. I was still into him when this happened but I knew too well that it’s best to let go.

Sent him messages, waited days to get a reply.

Asked to video chat after his work (we were on LDR), he said yes, I called you, but never did.

Went to his city that he knew too well that the trip costed me a fortune, but bailed out five hours before our rendezvous, saying he needed to sort something out. (I was with my mom so he’s not the only one I was focusing on)

Changed number, never told me.

I’m not dumb, hopeless and desperate so letting go is the best way. :)

—/u/littlemisseagle

Trying to decide whether or not you should end your relationship? Answer one simple question: what are they adding to your life? If the answer to that question is a big fat "nothing," it may be time to go.

