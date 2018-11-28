I hate breaking up with someone. I think I actually dislike it more than being broken up with. It's because I can't bear to see people’s hurt feelings, so, as a result, I have stayed in relationships way longer than I should have. Inevitably, having gone way past there expiration dates, the relationships soured and ended on a far uglier note than they needed to. What I'm saying is, I am pretty familiar with how to know when your partner wants to break up because I've been there — on both sides of the equation.

While it's never fun to suspect that your partner is ready to exit the relationship, there is some solace and power in at least seeing it coming and knowing how to face it head on. That because if one thing is worse than being broken up with, it’s being being completely blindsided by it. But you can help prevent that by recognizing the signs that your partner's heart just isn't in it anymore. To help point out those signs, I reached out to an expert in the field, Trina Leckie, breakup coach and host of the Breakup BOOST podcast, who shared which signs you should be on the look out for if you suspect your partner is ready to call it quits.

1 They stop trying to spend time with you. Giphy Does it seem like your SO has stopped wanting to put in effort to spend time with you? If so then Leckie says that is red flag that they are less interested in the relationship than they once were. “If they have been very withdrawn and not spending time with you it is a sign, because when people are invested in the relationship, they want to spend as much time as possible with their partner,” she tells Elite Daily.

2 They aren’t communicating like they used to. Giphy Every relationship finds its own pattern and style of communication, but if that falls off or changes drastically that, can be a bellwether for the relationship. “[If] there has been a breakdown in communication, such as they are barely reaching out or they are not responding when you text them – this is a sign because it shows you are no longer a top priority in their life,” warns Leckie. “You will likely start to feel like you are bothering them.”

3 Having a conversation with them has become a struggle. Giphy How easy is it to talk to your partner? Does the conversation flow or does it feel like it takes a lot of work just to talk now? If it’s the latter, Leckie says this is another sign that your partner has started to detach. “Conversations may start to feel like you are pulling teeth,” says Leckie. “Because they no longer seem interesting in engaging with you. It can start to create an awkward tension.”

4 They act irritated with you all the time. Giphy We all have moments where our SOs get on our nerves, but if this has become the norm rather than rare occurrence, then according to Leckie this is potentially a symptom of a larger problem in the relationship. She says that partners who are wanting to separate exhibit some common actions. “[They] may become very short with you, seem irritated, or snap at you,” Leckie explains. “They are acting out and not treating you with kindness or respect,” she adds. “This could also mean that other issues are bothering them, however, and unfortunately, people often take things out on the people who they love the most,” Leckie cautions. So, in this case, you should look at this behavior as part of a larger pattern to know if its because they want out of the relationship are just are going through something.

5 They stop being affectionate. Giphy If your partner used to be affectionate but has suddenly gone cold, Leckie says this can be another way to know your SO may be preparing to break things off. “This is a sign because when couples are happy together, part of that is being affectionate and close with one another,” says Leckie.

6 They aren’t willing to work on the relationship. Giphy Perhaps the clearest sign of all is when your partner has basically given up. “[They] no longer want to work with you on solving problems” Leckie explains. That this may mean they have given up completely. “[They] don’t see any hope for the relationship,” she adds. In order for a relationship to be successful, both partners have be willing to put in the work to get through challenging times, and if your partner has stopped, then it’s a safe bet they are planning on ending things soon.