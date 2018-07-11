Being in a relationship isn't always as easy breezy as we might want it to be. Sometimes, it can really feel like things aren't going as well as they once were. This feeling can naturally lead people to wonder if their partner is still happy in the relationship, or if they're contemplating a breakup. The signs your partner wants to break up with you can range from totally obvious to much more subtle. This doesn't necessarily mean that every little less-than-perfect thing is an indicator that your partner is on the verge of ending things. However, there are some often ignored signs that parting ways could be on the horizon.

In a perfect world, we would all be able to express our feelings honestly and in the moment. Sadly, maneuvering a relationship isn't typically that straight-forward. This can cause rifts and dissatisfaction within a relationship to grow, resulting in one person checking out while their bae is none the wiser. Needless to say, this can lead to breakups that seemingly come out of nowhere. Even if you don't suspect your partner is unhappy, it's a good idea to take note of these not-so-obvious signs that you partner could be considering moving on.

1 You don't fight anymore. Giphy Not fighting might seem like a good thing, and usually, it is! On the other hand, if you notice that you and your partner don't seem to be working through things that used to be an issue, it could be that you're suppressing them. "Every relationship has conflict, and handled properly can be healthy for a relationship," relationship expert and author of First Comes Us: The Busy Couple's Guide to Lasting Love, Anita A. Chlipala tells Elite Daily. "If your partner has stopped engaging like they used to, it might be a sign that they know there's no point because the relationship will end," warns Chlipala.

2 You fight a lot, but mostly over small things. Giphy This might seem like a contradiction to the first point, but in some cases, fighting a lot can also be a sign that something's wrong. "Some people don't want to be the one to end the relationship, so they'll make it so unbearable for their partner that they have no choice but to do the breaking up," says Chlipala. Even if you're not getting into intense fights, if you notice that their attitude toward you has changed, this could spell trouble. "They might even be more critical of you or blame you for things," adds Chlipala.

3 You stop talking about the future. Giphy "You'll notice your partner no longer wants to talk about that trip you were intending to take," relationship expert and love coach Susan Winter tells Elite Daily. "Plans for the holidays, theatre tickets, and special events are left unresolved and unanswered." Both Winter and Chlipala agree that the best way to deal with your partner's behavior and your concerns is to delicately start a conversation about it. "How a conversation starts is how it will inevitably end, so the softer you can be the more successful the conversation will be," warns Chlipala. "Tell your partner the changes that you see, and then ask them if there's something going on that you don't know about."