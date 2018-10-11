For a lot of people, moving on from a past relationship isn't easy. No matter how that relationship ended, you're still getting used to not having a romantic partner constantly in your life, and it takes some time to adjust to that. However, there are definitely certain signs you’re ready to move on from a breakup that you can look out for, but according to experts, you shouldn't rush.

"There are generally two components of getting over someone and moving on: time and someone else," dating coach Erika Ettin tells Elite Daily. "That ratio differs person to person. But, time should not be zero. Some people like to jump right back into the dating pool after a relationship ends, which I don't advise. It's wise to take some time to reflect, learn, and mourn that relationship. If you do, you'll make a better partner the next time around."

Everyone is different, and every relationship is different. No matter how yours ended, you're eventually going to move on, even if it doesn't feel like it — I promise. Don't believe me? Then take a look at these expert-approved signs you're ready to move on, because you never know when it will happen.

1 When you're happy by yourself. Giphy After a breakup, it's easy to simply try and go out, find a cutie, and get it on. Sure it might distract you for a bit, but that doesn't mean you've moved on. Ettin says that you're ready to move on when " you are truly happy on your own, so that adding another person is not to fill a void but rather to add to your life." When you’re truly ready to move on from your relationship, you won’t feel the need to be with someone. This doesn’t mean you won’t get lonely at times, but you will realize you’re completely OK with being single and that you don't need anyone else to make you feel complete. A partner just feels like a nice addition.

2 You just know deep down. Giphy After a relationship ends, you might be expecting to be out of commission for a while, but that isn’t always true. A lot of times, there's no exact timeline for how long it takes to be over someone. But, if you’re looking for an exact number, "The general rule is that it takes half the amount of time you were with them to feel truly over the relationship," intuitive dating coach and author of The Dating Mirror: Trust Again, Love Again, Diana Dorell, tells Elite Daily. "But every relationship is different. Especially if you knew for a while that you were ready to move on, you may have been already grieving the loss of that relationship before the breakup happened, so it could be shorter than the general rule. Your intuition will let you know when you are willing to move on." Look inside. Only you can know when you’re ready to move on. Regardless of whether the relationship ended yesterday, last month, or last year — you'll feel it in your heart when you're ready to move on.

3 You might be ready to move on before you even break up. Giphy If you’re in a relationship that isn’t healthy or just isn’t fulfilling you, you might slowly start to remove yourself from it before the actual breakup even happens. So how can you tell you’re ready to move on even if you’re still in a relationship? “You may be keeping more things to yourself,” Dorell says. “When before you shared everything with that person, now you are sharing selectively. Almost like a protection, intimacy and sex can also decline. Attraction turns to indifference and the desire to ‘keep the flame going’ just isn't there. It could just be the natural signs of moving on.”