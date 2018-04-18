The next time you roll into the office with dark under-eye bags giving away your sleep deprivation, consider the list of scapegoats you come up with. Sure, the blue light emitting from Instagram while you mindlessly scrolled could have screwed up your circadian rhythm, and if your roommate snores like a grizzly bear, that could definitely skew your sleep. But what about your nerves? Shutting off your phone, investing in soundproof earphones — these are all things you can do to tune out interruptions, but figuring out how to fall asleep when you’re nervous about things that are happening outside the comfort of your sheets requires you to think outside the box you call your bedroom.

According to Eric Nofzinger, M.D., founder and chief medical officer at Ebb Therapeutics, the reason why you struggle so hard trying to fall asleep in a pile of nerves is because, in order to achieve that deliciously satisfying, optimal sleep nirvana, "the body and mind have to settle down." If your brain is hyperactive and going through the what-ifs of tomorrow, or an event you're dreading a week from now, your body and mind are far from settled. In order to close your eyes and drift off to sleep, nerves or not, you need to carve out at least an hour or so before bed to focus on winding down.

"[When winding down], our body temperature is declining, and a series of hormonal and neuroendocrine activities are switching gears from a waking, active state, to one more characteristic of rest and restoration," Nofzinger tells Elite Daily. "A feeling of 'nervousness' calls into play the opposite bodily and mental activities that are more associated with states of high arousal that oppose sleep."

In short, you can't fall asleep when you're a jumble of nerves, because nothing about you — body, mind, or soul — is at rest. Here are a few, expert-approved tips to help switch your body temperature from high to low, turn down all the unnecessary noise in your brain, and just relax for a few hours.

1 Use Your Bedroom For Sleep, And Only Sleep Giphy Think about your kitchen table: What do you do there? You eat, right? You wouldn't (typically) lay a blanket over the sides and snuggle on the hardwood for a cat nap, so why make the top of your comforter a second office space? Your bedroom, Nofzinger tells Elite Daily, should be your sleep haven, a "relaxing, private space designated for sleep." In other words, limit your time doing other tasks like eating, watching hours of Netflix, or any other activity that's not sleeping, to a minimum in the bedroom. That way, your brain will associate fluffy pillows and jersey fabric with rest and relaxation.

4 Try Meditating To Let Go Of Your Nerves Giphy Finding your zen isn't just a hippie thing; it's an anyone-who-wants-to-chill-TF-out thing. Take it from someone with a lot of nerves and built-up anxiety, carving out a few minutes of your day to sit up straight, close your eyes, and take deep, belly breaths can really set your mood straight. Dr. Anda Baharaz, a physician, former researcher at the Medical Physics Department at Tel Aviv University, and founder of the sleep-tracking app SleepX (launching May 2018), totally agrees: She tells Elite Daily that, when you're nerves are preventing you from sleeping, dabbling in "meditation, breathing exercises, or yoga" can help you relax and, in the words of Princess Elsa, "let it go."