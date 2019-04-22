There are several different types of birth control out there. While the pill, the ring, or an IUD may be the first forms of birth control that come to mind, those are just some of the hormonal birth control options out there. Several non-hormonal options exist, too, like copper IUDs and diaphragms.

"Like with all medications, the pill isn’t for everyone," the Planned Parenthood website says. "Your doctor will help you figure out if the pill is safe for you." If you're having negative reactions to different hormonal birth control methods, they may suggest a non-hormonal option instead.

"Those who report issues (e.g. nausea) with hormonal birth control may find that their symptoms subside when they switch to a non-hormonal birth control," Jess O’Reilly, Ph.D. and host of the Drive Him Wild video course previously told Elite Daily. "You know your body best, so if you have a reaction to any birth control (hormonal or not), speak to your health practitioner about other options. Even if your side effect is rare, it’s affecting your body, so don’t be afraid to speak up and be your own health advocate."

If you choose to begin taking birth control, it's important to remember that most methods may protect against unwanted pregnancy, but not against STDs. If you're on birth control and casually being intimate with a few different people, use condoms in addition to your birth control in order to avoid disease transmission.