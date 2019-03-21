6 Hormonal Birth Control Methods You'll Want To Write Down ASAP

From condoms and birth control pills to long-acting options like IUDs, there are many birth control options to choose from, and each has its own unique set of benefits. Without a doubt, hormonal birth control methods are among the most popular types of contraception. According to VeryWellHealth, these contraceptives emulate the naturally-occurring hormones that a woman’s body produces, thereby preventing the sperm from fertilizing an egg.

Unlike condoms, hormonal birth control methods are not available over the counter and must be prescribed by a doctor. There are two types to choose from: combination birth control, which contains both synthetic progestin and estrogen; and progestin-only birth control, which does not include estrogen. One top reasons why these methods have become increasingly popular is that they’re super effective when used correctly. Many of them are also super convenient — in fact, some methods don’t even require you to remember to do anything. And since these methods are reversible, you still have the ability to get pregnant after you stop using them. Plus, many hormonal birth control methods offer some pretty amazing perks beyond preventing pregnancy. For example, the pill has been known to reduce those pesky menstrual cramps, as well as to help clear up acne.

If you’ve been considering trying out hormonal birth control, it’s crucial to weigh your options. Here are a handful of the most popular methods.

The Patch Lyuba Burakova/Stocksy Looking for a simple, affordable birth control method that doesn’t require a lot of maintenance? The transdermal contraceptive patch might be right for you. The patch is placed on your body — typically, on your upper arm, stomach, back, or butt — and releases hormones directly through the skin that prevent your ovaries from releasing eggs, thus preventing pregnancy. According to Planned Parenthood, you swap it out for a new patch every week for three weeks, and then you take a week off during your period before repeating the process. When used properly, the patch is 99 percent effective. It’s super important that you remember to put a new patch on at the right time. A birth control reminder app can prove helpful, or you can also set a weekly alarm to alert you when it’s time to swap it out. It's also worth noting that exposure to direct sunlight or high heat can diminish the patch's effectiveness, according to Michigan Medicine.

The Shot Daniel Nevsky/Stocksy As long as you aren’t squeamish around needles, the shot may be an ideal choice for you. Also known as Depo-Provera or the Depo shot, the injection contains the hormone progestin, which halts ovulation from happening, thus warding off pregnancy. Additionally, the shot helps to thicken the cervical mucus, thus making it difficult for sperm to reach the egg. According to Planned Parenthood, the shot is more than 99 percent effective — but only when used correctly. So, it’s crucial that you remember to make an appointment with your doctor to get a new shot every three months. As with the patch, setting an alarm or using a reminder app may be helpful in keeping you on track. If you get your shot more than 15 weeks after your previous one, Planned Parenthood advises using another method (like a condom) for about a week to increase your protection from pregnancy. You can start using the birth control shot at any point in your cycle, however, you’re only immediately protected against pregnancy if you get it within the first week of your period. Otherwise, you need to use another backup method for about seven days after you get the shot. As with any other hormonal birth control method, the shot does come with some potential side effects, like possible bone mineral loss and slight weight gain. However, there are many benefits to this method as well. Michigan Medicine reports that the shot is FDA-approved to help treat endometriosis, and additionally, that it may result in fewer periods (huzzah!).

The Implant Susana Ramírez/Stocksy If you’re the kind of gal who can barely remember to water her plants, you may want to seek out a long-acting birth control method that doesn’t require daily maintenance. Once the implant is inserted into the upper arm by a doctor or nurse, it can work for up to five years. This method is more than 99 percent effective, according to the National Women’s Health Network, and is also reversible, so you’ll be able to get pregnant whenever you decide to get it removed. Birth control implants have a number of advantages beyond low maintenance and high effectiveness. The National Women’s Health Network points out that many implant users experience reduced PMS symptoms and lighter periods, for example. The implant only takes a few minutes to insert, and only comes with some mild discomfort (think: a mild pinch or some subtle stinging). And you’re protected from pregnancy immediately if you get it inserted within the first five days of your period. You can get the implant from your gynecologist, primary care doctor, or a local family planning center. While the implant tends to be more expensive up-front than some other birth control methods, Planned Parenthood points out that it can ultimately save you money since it lasts so long.

The IUD ADDICTIVE CREATIVES/Stocksy Another virtually mistake-proof hormonal birth control method is the intrauterine device (IUD). Like the implant, the IUD is long-acting, reversible, and highly effective (more than 99 percent, when used properly). There are non-hormonal IUDs — like ParaGuard, a copper IUD. FDA-approved hormonal IUD brands include Mirena, Skyla, Liletta, and Kyleena. These types release the hormone progestin, which helps to prevent pregnancy. Mirena and Liletta can both work for up to seven years, while Kyleena works for up to five years, and Skyla can last for up to thee. An IUD is inserted through your vagina and into your uterus by a doctor or other health care provider. The level of discomfort during the process varies greatly from person to person — Planned Parenthood notes that while some people may feel some cramps or other pain, it tends to go away quickly. If you get a hormonal IUD put in within the first seven days of your period, it starts working right away. If you get one at any other point, however, you’ll need to use condoms or another method for seven days to prevent pregnancy. Like the implant, the IUD is on the pricey side — it can cost around several hundred dollars, according to Michigan Medicine. However, much of this cost will likely be covered if you have health insurance. Also, it’s actually one of the more cost-effective methods since it’s used long-term. As an added perk, Michigan Medicine reports that the hormonal IUD can help relieve cramping and heavy menstrual bleeding in most women, making periods far less tolerable.