If what you really want is deeper intimacy, and not just an excuse to go bareback, Lords says to focus on communication to make your sexual encounters more passionate and connected. “Sex that you communicate about and open up about is automatically more intimate,” says Lords. “It's not necessarily about wearing the condom, it's about having the conversation about sexual health and protection. Once you can easily or matter-of-factly discuss that, it's much easier to talk about how you like to be touched, what kind of sex you want to have, and what feels good to you — all topics that can be difficult to broach and that all impact the level of intimacy you experience with a partner.”

As you can see, what you gain by giving up condoms is really nowhere worth the risks it involves. “The consequences of unprotected sex, whether disease transmission or unwanted pregnancy, can have long-lasting impacts on your life. I don't think any sex is worth risking your health and future over. And being asked or demanded to take that risk by someone who you are thinking about having sex with is anything but intimate,” says Strgar.

"Unprotected sex that you're pressured into, coerced into, or made to feel guilty about is never worth it. Add possible and unknown risks, and the situation becomes even worse,” adds Lords.

At the end of the day, you and your partner get to decide whether or not you use condoms, and why or why not. Just make sure that if you do go that route, it’s because you want to and that you have taken all the steps necessary to make sure you are doing it as safely and responsibly as possible. No "intimacy" is worth giving up your sexual autonomy over, and no partner who would expect you to deserves you.