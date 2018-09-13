Here's Everyone Kendall Jenner Has Dated, Because She Definitely Doesn't Have A Type

Kendall Jenner is extremely private about her personal life. Unlike the rest of her family, Jenner keeps the details of her romances under wraps, so much so that most of the world rarely knows she’s even dating to begin with. But she does date and she’s done so quite often. Since her romantic partnerships are so hush-hush, I’ve compiled a list of everyone Kendall Jenner has dated over the years ...just to help you keep track of all the goings-on behind the scenes!

Below is how her dating history looks so far. Even though her exes are all over the place in terms of career choices, she definitely likes to to keep those basketball players nearby.

Ben Simmons - Basketball Player

By now, you probably know that Jenner and Simmons have parted ways. Their romance only lasted just about three months, but even so, they made a super cute couple. Unfortunately, though, they just couldn’t make enough room for each other in their busy schedules.

According to an Aug. 30 report from Us Weekly, scheduling issues were the reason they parted for good.

“Kendall and Ben’s relationship is fizzling and dissipating due to scheduling conflicts,” an insider source told Us Weekly. “Kendall is so busy and has so much going on and doesn’t want to wait around for anyone. She knows there’s always a hot new fling waiting around the corner for her.”

Anwar Hadid - Model

In June 2018, when Jenner was in the midst of her fling with Simmons, she was spotted kissing Anwar Hadid. Following her split with Simmons, Jenner has been seen hanging around with Hadid more often, sparking rumors of a hot and heavy romance.

A source close to the situation told E! News that the two aren’t dating per se, but there’s something going on. “They are good friends and depending on the time and place they are friends with benefits,” the source said. “They've known each other forever and are very comfortable together."

Blake Griffin - Basketball Player

Prior to getting involved with Hadid and Simmons, Jenner was seeing basketball player Blake Griffin. The two dated for just about seven months before calling it quits in April 2018.

A$AP Rocky - Music Artist

Though Jenner and A$AP Rocky were romantically linked for over a year, the two stars were never quite official ...at least according to US Weekly.

Back in Sept. 2017, an insider source told the magazine that Jenner and A$AP Rocky didn’t really spend that much time together.

“Kendall and ASAP weren’t seeing each other a lot. They weren’t really official, but were obviously dating,” the source said. “Their schedules are really hard.”

Those pesky scheduling conflicts seem to get in the way of all of Jenner’s romances, don’t they?

Jordan Clarkson - Basketball Player

Back in July 2016, Jenner began dating Jordan Clarkson, also an NBA star. By November 2016, it was clear to everyone in sight that the relationship was getting a bit more serious. At the time, an eyewitness told E! News that Jenner and Clarkson were really into each other at Drake’s AMA after-party.

“She was laughing the whole time! She was super giddy and loving every minute of it. It was obvious that they have a very playful, fun relationship," the eyewitness said. "They were extremely affectionate and sweet towards one another. It's obvious he makes her so happy!"

Harry Styles - Music Artist

Believe it or not, Jenner has even been linked with Harry Styles. Their fling was reportedly short-lived, but enough of a story to make the headlines.

In a 2016 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jenner’s older sister Khloé Kardashian teased a few details about the relationship.

“Do I think they’re dating? Yes,” Kardashian told ET. “But I don’t know if they’re like boyfriend-girlfriend. You know nowadays I don’t know — people are weird with stuff. So, I don’t know their title. But I mean, they were in St. Barts together hanging out, so to me that’s dating. I would call that dating.”

Justin Bieber - Music Artist

From late 2014 to early 2015, Jenner was linked to Justin Bieber. In November 2014, though, Jenner denied there was anything romantic between them.

"No, he's a longtime friend of our family," she told ABC News at the time. "Everybody loves to assume things, but no. I'm truly focusing on my career. If it comes, it comes."Then, in a series of photos from Apr. 2015 published by People, Bieber and Jenner looked like a devoted couple. The only hitch was that Bieber’s future fiancée Hailey Baldwin was also on hand. So, what’s the honest truth? My guess? They were probably seeing each other casually.

Julian Brooks - Music Artist/High School Sweetheart

Even Kendall Jenner had a high school sweetheart. And his name was Julian Brooks ...allegedly. The two reportedly dated for just about a year before calling it quits in Aug. 2013.

While this is a pretty comprehensive list in and of itself, I'm sure there other flings and dalliances Jenner has had that the world doesn't know about. Hopefully she'll find the one sometime in the future. Right now, though, it just seems like she's having fun!