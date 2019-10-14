OK, don't get too excited, but Kendall Jenner and Fai Khadra reportedly went on a date. Eek! Jenner and Khadra, a model who runs in Jenner's social circle, were reportedly spotted leaving the Bungalow, a Santa Monica restaurant, together on Oct. 12.

Of course, it could have just been a casual hang. TMZ snapped a picture of Khadra trailing behind Jenner as they left their dinner, but there are no images of them showing any sort of physical affection for one and other. That being said, the timing is v interesting. The reported date took place just a few weeks after Khadra accompanied Jenner as her reported date to Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's wedding.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Cosmopolitan reports Jenner wrote, “we don’t date, he’s just my date,” in reference to a picture of herself and Khadra. So, yeah. Things are very confusing.

None of this is really definitive proof that they're dating so the jury is still out in that regard, but the two definitely do go way back. Last Halloween, the two even dressed up in a couples Halloween costume together when Jenner was a Fembot and Khadra was Austin Powers. Jenner posted a series of mirror selfies of their night out in costume along with the perfect Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me caption, "should we shag now or shag later baby?"

In addition to their Halloween hang, pictures were also taken of the two watching some tennis at the Wimbledon Championships in London on July 14.

So, while we don't know whether or not they were actually on a date, we do know that they're at least super tight friends. And, yes, I would be very much here for it if Jenner wound up in a little bit of a When Harry Met Sally type situation.

If you guys are wondering who Khadra is, let me give you the scoop. First thing's first, he's a model just like Jenner. And the second thing is pretty freaking juicy, so hang tight.

According to Seventeen, Khadra also was rumored to date none other than Jordyn Woods for a year. Yep. Jordyn Woods. As in the same woman who was essentially exiled from the Kardashian-Jenner inner circle after reportedly hooking up with Khloé Kardashian's now-ex Tristan Thompson.

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jenner's most recent public relationship was with basketball player Ben Simmons. The two reportedly split in May, but Jenner was clear that she wanted to keep things light and casual even when they were dating. “I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be]," she told Vogue Australia in an interview published shortly before news of her split broke. "A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally. Like once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don’t think that’s fair.”

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So, even if they are dating, I wouldn't bank on things getting too steamy anytime soon.