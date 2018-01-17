Capricorn & Aquarius' Love Compatibility Is Complicated, But Able To Go The Distance

When the sea goat and the water bearer come together, their relationship is about two people with two different approaches to life wanting to learn from one another. Capricorn and Aquarius' love compatibility isn't necessarily a match made in heaven, and the two will need to have a lot of conversations about whether or not they want the same thing. But if these two willful individuals find a way for their stars to align, a mutual sense of loyalty and dependability can carry them far into the future.

Passion is something that Aquarius and Capricorn will need to work on. Aquarius is preoccupied with airy visions that will often take them out of their body. They crave sex as a grounding force that allows them to be present in their own lives. Capricorn, on the other hand, treats physical intimacy as a work vacation. In order for their romance to carry on in a sustainable way, both of them need to treat sex less like an escape and more like a union. Otherwise their sex life will quickly devolve into a series of unsatisfying quickies initiated by Capricorn that will leave Aquarius resentful and unfulfilled.

Here are three qualities that bring this earth sign and air sign together, for better or for worse.

1. They Are Both Extremely Driven

Aquarius and Capricorn are both very ambitious, but about different things. Aquarius' mission in life is to share their ideas. They aren't so much concerned with the esteem that their visions and plans might bring them, but with seeing their impact on the world. Capricorn, on the other hand, wants to attain worldly success, accumulating both money and recognition. If they don't work together, their different motivations could set them up as enemies.

Capricorn and Aquarius work best when they are teammates. Capricorn can ground Aquarius' visions in the present and make sure that they aren't getting ahead of themselves. At the same time, Aquarius can be an inspiring force to Capricorn, pushing them to strive higher and encouraging them to have more faith in society. Success, in this case, is all a matter of perception. If Capricorn doesn't see that their triumphs end where Aquarius' begin, and vice versa, jealousy will set in.

2. Stability Is Important To Them, But For Different Reasons

Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, the planet of structure and orthodoxy. Aquarius is ruled by Uranus, the planet that overturns Saturn. That means that Aquarius will continually challenge Capricorn's approach to everything — jobs, relationships, a home, friend circles — just by virtue of being themselves.

Aquarius wants radical change, which can frighten Capricorn away. It won't be entirely surprising if, after some time together, Capricorn chooses to move on to a quieter relationship. If Capricorn chooses to rise to the challenge that Aquarius presents them, though, they will feel their world expand. But they have to want the revelation for themselves.

3. They Have A Solid Friendship

It might seem like there's not much holding earth and air together, but these two signs wouldn't have joined up in the first place if they didn't have a foundation of friendship. If Capricorn and Aquarius are able to set their differences aside, this can be a union that brings out the best in one another. There's nothing that cuts through Capricorn's serious streak like an Aquarian joke cracked out of the blue. And there's no element that can stop Aquarius from spinning out into anxiety like the sturdy, grounding presence of a Capricorn.

Even if these two aren't destined to be together forever, Aquarius and Capricorn come into each other's lives because they have important lessons to teach one another about structure and orthodoxy. Whether it lasts three months, three years, or 30, this can be a karmic relationship that will influence each person for the rest of their lives.

