It may not be Patrick Mahomes' first Super Bowl, but it is his first Super Bowl as a daddy-to-be. The Kansas City Chiefs QB is currently expecting his first child with his fiancée, and if you haven't already seen Brittany Matthews' 2021 Super Bowl Instagram for Patrick Mahomes, then you really need to. On Feb. 7, Matthews shared an adorable selfie of her baby bump at the stadium. "GAMETIMEEEEEE," she captioned the post.

Matthews and Mahomes first met while attending the same high school in Whitehouse, Texas, and they began dating in March 2012. After graduation, Mahomes attended Texas Tech to play football, while Matthews played soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler, but apparently, they didn't let the distance get between them. The couple stayed together, and in September 2020, the footballer proposed to his high school sweetheart in the most iconic way: at the Super Bowl LIV ring ceremony. Less than a month later, the two announced they were expecting their first child together. And if Matthews' 2021 Super Bowl post for Mahomes proves anything, it's that she's just as enamored with her husband-to-be as ever.

The preggo Matthews didn't call out Mahomes on Instagram, but she's clearly being supportive, sharing the love for her SO. She posed strategically, with the Kansas City Chiefs' logo behind her, as well as a lady in the background wearing a number 15 denim jacket. On purpose? I think so. Matthews is clearly glowing in the post, with her baby bump front and center in a white dress and a longline cardigan.

In the second picture in her thread, she cradled her pregnant stomach, looking happy as ever to have her unborn baby girl along for the game.

It appears that Matthews also shared some support by posting a picture of her two pups. Steel and Silver Mahomes, aka the couple's pit bull and cane corso, appeared wearing two number 15 Chiefs' bandanas in a Sunday, Feb. 7 Instagram post.

ICYMI, Matthews and Mahomes first announced the pregnancy in September 2020, and in October, the mom-to-be revealed the baby's gender in an Instagram post. Matthews captioned the sweet video reveal, "Baby Girl. P.s — Yes, my dogs walked down a runway with pink paws for the reveal." The gender reveal was paw-tastic, with their doggos walking down a white runway with pink paint on their paws.

Matthews' Instagram Stories detailed the trip to the stadium, as she celebrated game day with a pre-game doughnut, a plane ride with friend Kayla Nicole (aka the SO of Travis Kelce, the Chief's tight end) and other close friends. She also shared some video of the stadium and showed off her high heels, which she eventually took off in favor of white sneakers.

In 2020, Matthews cheered on her man at the Super Bowl LIV game in Miami, Florida, and posted a sweet celebratory snap when the Chiefs' won. “We fought for our right to PAAAARTYYYY??? #chiefskingdom,” she captioned the pic, which showed the couple about to share a kiss.

Although it isn't clear if Mahomes will take another win for the Chiefs', Matthews sees him as a winner no matter what.