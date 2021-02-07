Brittany Matthews has always been one of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' biggest supporters. The two were high school sweethearts, and now Matthews is often seen cheering on her fiancée on the sidelines of Chiefs games. Mahomes will compete in the NFL's biggest night two consecutive years in a row. But because Brittany is currently expecting the couple's first child and coronavirus-related restrictions are in place, some viewers wondered if she would be at the game. Rest assured, Brittany Matthews is at the 2021 Super Bowl and her Instagram video will have you pumped for the NFL's big night.

Matthews confirmed she had arrived in Tampa, Florida for the Super Bowl by posting a video on Instagram just before the game started on Sunday, Feb. 7. It featured clips of her and several friends and family members getting hyped up on a private plane with the caption, "WE MADE IT!!!! #LFG#superbowl."

Matthews is no stranger to the Super Bowl. She was rooting for her man the entire 2020 game in Miami, Florida, and marked the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV win with a sweet Instagram post. “We fought for our right to PAAAARTYYYY??? #chiefskingdom,” she wrote alongside a pic of the two leaning in for a post-game kiss.

This year, the couple honestly have even more to celebrate. After Mahomes got his 2020 Super Bowl ring, he gave Matthews a special ring of her own when he proposed to her at KC's Arrowhead Stadium in Sept. 2020. They're also set to welcome their first child, a daughter, in early 2021. Once she's here, baby Mahomes will also be ready to cheer on her dad. In Jan. 2021, Matthews shared a photo of a sweet custom baby jean jacket with her father's name on the back and "Daddy" written underneath.

The Super Bowl is just the first of many exciting 2021 events for Mahomes and Matthews. And you can definitely expect her to keep the world updated on IG.