The contestants for Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette have finally been revealed, and fans aren't the only ones checking out the new crop of suitors. During a Sept. 29 episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, the hosts gave their thoughts on the Season 16 cast, and Becca Kufrin joked about dating a Bachelorette castoff after Garrett Yrigoyen. "Part of me is a little excited now that I'm, like, you know, newly single to see what fellas might come my way," Kufrin told her co-host, Rachel Lindsay. And though she later claimed she was "just kidding" about dating one of the Crawley's castoffs, Kufrin def wasn't shy about analyzing the 31 guys and their bios.

ICYMI, Kufrin confirmed her breakup with her fiancé during the Sept. 1 episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, though she was vague about the reason for the split. "After many conversations, we came to this decision," she said. "It wasn't something that we just arrived at one night. It wasn't based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else's opinions or comments. There's much more to it. To any relationship, there's a lot of layers, and it's not for me to divulge details."

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Apparently, the Season 14 Bachelorette "felt very judged" during her relationship with Yrigoyen, and she mentioned this while checking out the Season 16 Bachelorette cast. After coming across the bio of contestant Chasen Nick, who noted he's "looking for someone who's fit," Kufrin said, "I don't want this to come across as bad, I just... I feel like, because I've felt it with my, like, super-long relationship in the past, I felt very judged. But when guys say, 'Oh, I want somebody who's fit,' and they only look at one specific body type, I take issue with that."

But she also gave Nick the benefit of the doubt, since it's unclear how much input he actually had in writing the bio. "And again, I don't know who is writing these bios," she added. "I'm assuming these guys are. They're probably just giving little tidbits of info but, 'He takes pride in women who like staying fit. But on the flip side can carry on a meaningful conversation.' I don't know, we'll see."

Of course, there's one suitor who's reportedly already off-limits: Dale Moss. On July 30, Life & Style reported Crawley refused to continue participating in the show after just 12 days of filming because she'd "already fallen in love" with Moss. Just a few days later, a source for Life & Style reportedly claimed Crawley and Moss are already engaged. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for Crawley, Moss, and ABC for comment on the speculation but did not hear back from any of them.)

Though it's still unclear whether Tayshia Adams will take over as the Season 16 lead, it seems clear to me Kufrin is ready to move on. And if you haven't already checked out the Instagrams of the Season 16 contestants, Kufrin has some pretty good options to choose from. Go get 'em, Becca!