Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen's Relationship Timeline Is A Rollercoaster
Things aren't looking great for Becca and Garrett, y'all. The couple got engaged over two years ago during The Bachelorette Season 14 finale, but rather than sharing wedding plans, the former publicist is expressing some doubt about her future with her fiancé. IMO, Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen's relationship timeline has always been a bit of a rollercoaster, but Yrigoyen's controversial stance on the Black Lives Matter movement may just be the final straw for Kufrin. This isn't the first time the former medical sales rep has gotten into hot water over his social media activity, either, so this latest scandal isn't an isolated incident.
Right when Season 14 of The Bachelorette kicked off in May 2018, some troubling Instagram likes had Bachelor Nation questioning Yrigoyen's values. After Kufrin acknowledged his poor judgment (sort of) and Yrigoyen apologized for it, the couple managed to move forward, though not without some skepticism from fans. It seems as though Kufrin isn't quite as willing to excuse his most recent social media misstep, and on June 16, Kufrin even admitted she doesn't know where she and Yrigoyen currently stand. In case you need a refresher, here's everything that's gone down between these two over the past two years.
They Met In March 2018
Filming for The Bachelorette Season 14 began on March 15, 2018, and the series premiered a few months later on May 28. Yrigoyen notably showed up for his first entrance in a minivan (complete with car seats and soccer balls) to prove that he was totally hubby material. The cute gimmick earned Yrigoyen the first impression rose, and he also landed Kufrin's first on-screen kiss of the season, making him an obvious frontrunner (though, apparently, Kufrin's actual first kiss was with Leo Dottavio).
They Got Engaged In May 2018
Though the season finale for Season 14 didn't air until Aug. 6, filming wrapped about three months before that in mid-May. Along with Blake Horstmann, Yrigoyen got the chance to meet Kufrin's family for the first time in the Maldives, and it was there on May 11 that he presented Kufrin with a 3.75-carat, 18-karat gold ring. "I love you so much, not just now but forever. You're my world," he said before popping the question, to which Kufrin happily said yes.
Soon after the May 28 season premiere, Yrigoyen came under fire for liking several offensive posts on Instagram, which Bachelor alum Ashley Spivey brought to fans' attention on Twitter. Once Yrigoyen's history of liking transphobic, anti-immigrant, and anti-feminist IG posts (among other derogatory memes and jokes) came to light, Kufrin addressed the controversy... kind of.
During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kufrin asked fans to "stay open-minded to everyone." She later added, "I can't fault on anyone for what they believe and who's to say that anyone is truly what they believe in if they just double tap. I can't speak to that because that's just not me. I am a strong woman and I do believe in certain things, but again, that's what's so great about our country — everyone is entitled to their own opinions."
Yrigoyen later apologized with a now-deleted IG post on May 31, taking "full responsibility" for his social media activity and acknowledging that the posts he'd liked were "hurtful and offensive." He added, "I am not perfect, and I will never be anywhere close, but now I will always be more informed and aware of what I am and supporting, not just on Instagram, but in life."
They Said They Had No Wedding Plans In Dec. 2018
During an interview with Us Weekly on Dec. 16, just about seven months after getting engaged, the couple claimed they weren't in any rush to tie the knot. "No dates, no months, no venue," Kufrin said when asked about their wedding plans, adding that she'd probably prefer to keep their nuptials private. "It's weird because people saw our entire love story unfold and I think that's something that they feel they would want to take part in, so who knows? I think we'll cross that bridge when it comes," she said. "I'd be happy if we decided to [have a televised wedding] and I'd be happy about it being really private, too."
They Moved In Together In Feb. 2019
Just about a month after talking about her wedding plans (or lack thereof), Kufrin started packing her bags for her big move from Minneapolis to Yrigoyen's apartment near San Diego. After sharing a sweet IG post on Jan. 14 calling her fiancé her "calm place" while she was "body deep in boxes and packing tape," Yrigoyen commented, "Can't wait for the move! 3 more weeks and it will be our place to call home together!"
In May 2019, Kurfin opened up to People about the challenges of living with Yrigoyen. "It's been a change! Because I've never lived anywhere other than Minnesota and I've never lived with a partner before," Kufrin admitted. "I was very independent and used to living on my own, so it's been different to adapt to someone else's lifestyle." Then, just about three months after moving in together, the couple bought their first apartment together in Carlsbad, California.
They Adopted A Puppy In Aug. 2019
Kurfin and Yrigoyen reached another relationship milestone when they adopted a puppy together. Kufrin announced the news in an Aug. 1 IG post, writing, "World, meet Minno (aka @missminnothecorgi). Previously know as Pebbles, she is our pawfect little combo of two things that @gy_yrigoyen and I love most: Minnesota and Reno."
That same month, the couple raised eyebrows when Kufrin attended the wedding of Bachelor in Paradise stars Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone without her fiancé. After fans questioned Yrigoyen's conspicuous absence, Kufrin took to her IG Stories to dispel rumors of relationship troubles. "So many people have been DMing me about why Garrett wasn't with me at the wedding. Blah, blah, blah," she said in a series of videos. "It's actually kind of annoying me because we still are individuals and we still sometimes like to do our own thing." She added that Yrigoyen "had a surprise birthday party the weekend of the wedding, so he couldn't come."
Kufrin Said She Felt Closer Than Ever To Yrigoyen In March 2020
During a March 24 interview with Us Weekly, Kufrin claimed that quarantining with Yrigoyen during the coronavirus pandemic was making their relationship stronger than ever. "In a lifetime, you live with a partner and you never think you're going to be locked inside with them 24/7, so it's us learning to compromise and give each other space when we need it," Kufrin said. Later, she added, "I think the thing that I'm most surprised about, in a good way, is how much he makes me laugh and how much I appreciate him during these weird, hard, scary times. I'm very grateful and lucky to have him."
They Sparked Breakup Rumors In June 2020
On June 4, Yrigoyen sparked controversy yet again after he showed support for police officers amid protests over the senseless deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Tony McDade, among several others. In a lengthy Instagram post (which he posted just two days after participating in "Blackout Tuesday") he spoke out in defense of law enforcement, writing, "We can't judge the peaceful protesters by the actions of the few violent protesters, and we sure can't judge all cops by the actions of a few bad ones."
On June 9, Kufrin finally addressed her fiancé's controversial pro-police stance during an episode of her Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, which she hosts with Rachel Lindsay. "Garrett is my fiancé and I love him, and to his core, I believe that he is a good person. What he posted … I don't align with and I don't agree with," Kufrin said. "I don't think he meant it in a malicious way. I do think it was tone deaf and it was the wrong time and message and sentiment. … I'm trying to get him to see the bigger picture." In response to her IG post promoting the episode, Yrigoyen showed his support, commenting, "Love you Becca ... Don't let people take away how you truly feel."
A week later, Kufrin gave a troubling update about her relationship with Yrigoyen on a June 16 episode of Bachelor Happy Hour. "For those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is that I don't know," Kufrin confessed. "I can't give anything more than that. It's something that we are trying to work through and discuss and do work on at home at this time and that's where the work will remain and that's really the best I can give you at this point."
Here's hoping these two decide to do whatever's best for themselves and for their relationship.