Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen's Relationship Timeline Is A Rollercoaster

Though the season finale for Season 14 didn't air until Aug. 6, filming wrapped about three months before that in mid-May. Along with Blake Horstmann, Yrigoyen got the chance to meet Kufrin's family for the first time in the Maldives, and it was there on May 11 that he presented Kufrin with a 3.75-carat, 18-karat gold ring. "I love you so much, not just now but forever. You're my world," he said before popping the question, to which Kufrin happily said yes.

Soon after the May 28 season premiere, Yrigoyen came under fire for liking several offensive posts on Instagram, which Bachelor alum Ashley Spivey brought to fans' attention on Twitter. Once Yrigoyen's history of liking transphobic, anti-immigrant, and anti-feminist IG posts (among other derogatory memes and jokes) came to light, Kufrin addressed the controversy... kind of.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kufrin asked fans to "stay open-minded to everyone." She later added, "I can't fault on anyone for what they believe and who's to say that anyone is truly what they believe in if they just double tap. I can't speak to that because that's just not me. I am a strong woman and I do believe in certain things, but again, that's what's so great about our country — everyone is entitled to their own opinions."

Yrigoyen later apologized with a now-deleted IG post on May 31, taking "full responsibility" for his social media activity and acknowledging that the posts he'd liked were "hurtful and offensive." He added, "I am not perfect, and I will never be anywhere close, but now I will always be more informed and aware of what I am and supporting, not just on Instagram, but in life."