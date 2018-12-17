Watching The Bachelorette can be difficult. And, no, I'm not referring to stomaching all of the dramatic plot points throughout the show. I'm talking about the fact that we watch these couples fall in love before our very eyes to the point where we really feel like we're part of their love story. And, suddenly, those couples are thrusted away from us as soon as they get engaged. For example, after watching their romance unfold on our television screens for weeks, many of us are left wondering: When is Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen's wedding?

In an interview with Us Weekly on Dec. 16, Kufrin, 28, and Yrigoyen, 29, explained that they're in no rush to tie the knot. In fact, they told the publication that they "honestly" don't "have any" wedding plans set.

OK, well, scratch that. They do have two plans made as far as what they want. "The only thing that we’ve talked about that we want are food trucks,” Kufrin admitted to Us Weekly. “I want a great taco truck and a ton of Skee-Ball machines so everyone can just play games.”

Um... a taco truck and a ton of Skee-Ball machines?! How in the world do I snag an invite to this wedding?!

While they still haven't decided on where or when exactly the celebration isn't going to take place, they have made one decision in terms of which season they're shooting for. “No dates, no months, no venue,” the Kufrin told Us. "I would say the fall of whatever year we choose because she loves the fall,” Yrigoyen added. Swoon.

So... I know we're all thinking the same thing now. Will we be able to watch their wedding on television whenever it finally takes place?!

There's a chance. But don't not if Kufrin's mom gets a say in it. “We don’t know,” the former publicist told Us Weekly. “I think right now my mom would kill me if I did anything more on TV. She’s like, ‘Just take a break from it all.'”

She continued, “We’ll see, I don’t know. It’s weird because people saw our entire love story unfold and I think that’s something that they feel they would want to take part in, so who knows? I think we’ll cross that bridge when it comes. I’d be happy if we decided to and I’d be happy about it being really private too.”

Ah, to air your wedding ceremony on national television or not to air your wedding ceremony on national television? Been there! Oh wait, LOL. I definitely have not been there. But, hey, I bet it's a pretty great problem to have.

Kufrin and Yrigoyen first got engaged in August on the season 14 finale of her season of The Bachelorette. Before her engagement to Yrigoyen, Kufrin was briefly engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. on season 22 of The Bachelor before he decided that he actually wanted to be with Lauren Burnham. The couple is now engaged to be married on Jan. 12, 2019, and expecting their first child.