Love is in the air for Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo. At the end of March, the actors surprised everyone when photos of the two taking a romantic stroll around Paris went viral. Now, they’re finally talking about those dating rumors. Here’s how the cross-continental romance came to be.

While neither Woodley nor Bravo have revealed exactly how they first met, the two are “really happy” together, as Bravo recently confirmed. For Woodley, the new relationship comes about three years after ending her engagement with Aaron Rodgers in 2022. Since then, the Big Little Lies star has kept her rumored romances more hush-hush, having been spotted on a dinner date with a mystery man in the fall of 2024, and sparking a bit of speculation with her Cult of Love co-star Roberta Colindrez in early 2025.

Similarly, Bravo has been very private about his love life. His connection with Woodley is the first time he’s publicly confirmed a romantic relationship. In the past, the actor has been linked to his co-stars Alba Baptista and Ashley Park only through fan guesswork.

As the coupled-up actors bring their romance to the spotlight, here’s everything that we know about Woodley and Bravo’s love story.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

March 2025: They’re Spotted Together In Paris

The celeb pairing took people by surprise when Woodley and Bravo were first seen strolling Paris arm-in-arm on March 23. The pair was photographed hugging, and wrapping their arms around one another as they strolled through the streets in the City of Love.

April 2025: Bravo Confirms The Relationship

A little over a week after those photos, Bravo opened up about his relationship with Woodley. Asked if he was dating her at a Broadway premiere on April 3, Bravo told People, “Yeah, I’m really happy.”