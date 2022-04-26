Apparently, Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are not back together despite rumors of a reconciliation. According to reports, following their failed engagement, the once-couple tried to rekindle things earlier this spring before splitting up once more in April. Now, Woodley is reportedly “done” with the Rodgers romance... but this isn’t the first time they’ve called it quits.

A little backstory on the Woodley-Rodgers relationship saga: Rumors of their a “casual” romance started in February 2021, and a few days later, Rodgers announced he was engaged though he didn’t reveal his fiancée’s name at the time. For a while, their relationship seemed to be going strong (despite Rodgers’ vaccine controversy). However, in February 2022, they reportedly called off their engagement. Yet only a month later, they were reportedly working to “rebuild” their relationship. Unfortunately, those reunion efforts reportedly didn’t last long. On April 25, a source told E! that Woodley and Rodgers were over once more. Will the breakup stick this time? Who knows.

The E! insider acknowledged the duo’s attempted reunion, but said that it ultimately wasn’t enough to save the relationship. “Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron. But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change. There was no reason to continue and she's done with it again.” (“Done... again” sounds like a paradox, but I digress.)

Based on this report, it seems like the same issues that broke up Woodley and Rodgers in the first place were still plaguing them. Per Us Weekly, the couple’s February split was a result of them not “spending any time together.” A source claimed, “Shailene has been super busy with work,” whereas Rodgers’ attention was on his football career.

At the time, an insider told People, “They're very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they couldn't surmount.” Still, if their history is anything to go by, there’s always a chance that Woodley and Rodgers will get back together. As she told Shape in June 2021, “I have the perspective that I would have met Aaron in any context, any space in time, because I feel we were meant to be together.”

That kind of romance is pretty hard to give up — no matter how “done” you’d like to be.